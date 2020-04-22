Franklin County Purdue Extension educator Angie Riffle and Franklin County 4-H members recently made and donated masks to New Horizons Rehabilitation, Batesville. The nonprofit's executive director, Marie Dausch, said, "These were very important to our effort to collect and have sufficient supplies to care for our clients and to continue providing services."
She reported, "It was a big search effort to find the personal protective equipment needed. While the day services were suspended, services to individuals in the residential program continued. I am so grateful to those who reached out to help with donations that were dropped off on the bench outside of the front entrance and gift cards to Kroger.
"In addition, Proximo and MPGI, Lawrenceburg, donated hand sanitizing solution. A very special thank you also to the Ripley County Community Foundation, which through its COVID-19 Rapid Response grant is providing extra computer resources to facilitate telemedicine and electronic applications to keep in touch with our clients, many who don't understand why their lives were so disrupted."
