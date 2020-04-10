Peter Lewis Jr. announces his proudest life achievement was “being invited to the Envisions Youth Leadership Conference at Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, Maryland) where I was given the opportunity to understand the ‘day in the life’ of a medical professional and what to expect in medical school. During the 10-day conference, I was certified in life-saving techniques – Stop the Bleed, CPR, etc. – and was able to research a patient’s symptoms, diagnose and consult with this ‘patient’ in a doctor’s office setting. In addition, I was awarded college credits for my participation.”
This goes right along with his future plans of attending college/medical school and becoming a medical professional.
The Oldenburg Academy junior, who is a certified lifeguard and has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average, describes himself as “passionate, charismatic, funny, fashion forward, driven, socially aware and inclusive.”
“My biggest challenge is to make sure I don’t allow negative stereotypes to define or limit my destiny and to always be a positive representative for my family and my community.”
My family: parents Ashaki and Peter Lewis Sr., Guilford; siblings Ninah, 13; Anika, 15
Who inspires me: My mom – She supports me and makes me the best me I am capable of being, even if I don’t realize it.
Favorite pastimes: listening to music, shopping
Community service: tutoring
Extracurricular activities: National Honor Society, Student Council secretary, School Ambassador, OA Swim Team, OA Track Team
What I’m looking forward to in the near future: This summer I will be attending another medical conference, this time at UCLA in Los Angeles, California. Apart from that, I am eager to graduate from high school and ideally attend the University of Dayton.
