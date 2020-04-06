Sunman-Dearborn Middle School Student Council President Moses Wheat says his parents, Mike and Brenda Wheat, inspire him because “they teach me how to be a good child and be smart about what you do in your life.”
The eighth-grader is looking forward to “having summer break” and reveals his favorite pastime is “swimming in the pool with my friends and family.”
My siblings: Isaiah, 20; Noah, 18; Leah, 16; Solomon, 10
How I describe myself: quirky, funny, honest, neat, polite, hardworking
Proudest achievement: meeting my principal, Mr. (Matt) Maple
Greatest challenge: being able to graduate school with all A’s
Community service: helped out at North Dearborn Elementary School
My future plans: going to Purdue University and studying some kind of engineering
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.