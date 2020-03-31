Margaret Wilson describes herself as “a young, athletic woman who loves to play sports and be outside. I get good grades in school and hope to keep that up. I strive to be kind and nice to anyone and everyone.”
The Batesville Middle School eighth-grader, who is the Student Council co-president, says, “Every year I volunteer as a group leader at my parish’s Vacation Bible Camp. I also volunteer at the Knights of Columbus when they hold big events.”
“My grandpa (Dick Moeller) inspires me because he was the first person in Hamburg to go to college,” she adds. “He went to Purdue University and studied veterinary medicine. He later opened a practice and was successful.”
My family: parents John and Julie Wilson, Oldenburg; and siblings Benjamin, 24; Jacob, 21; Sarah, 19; Luke, 16
My proudest achievement: I won the Most Serves Award in volleyball two years in a row.
My greatest challenge: It is a struggle to stay devoted to my Catholic religion in this world. I also strive to be the best person and leader I can be to inspire all the kids in my school and community.
Favorite pastimes: volleyball, softball, riding four-wheelers
In the near future: I am looking forward to high school.
Looking ahead: I plan to follow in my parents’ footsteps and go into the medical field in college.
An obstacle I had to overcome: Two years ago, my house burned down, and it was a total loss. It was very hard to go to school and get up in the mornings. For a while, I didn’t try in school or in anything. Eventually, I realized that it was only things that I lost, and I should be thankful that my family and I are still alive. It also helped that I live in an amazing community that gave so much support.
