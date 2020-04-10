“I began my U.S. journey as an international student when I was 15 years old,” Oldenburg Academy senior Lingshan Liu recalls. “It was very challenging for me to jump into a new school in a foreign country as a sophomore both academically and socially, especially balancing my differences and identity in this new environment.
“My undertaking was not always triumphant, but I gradually found a group of supporting friends sharing my interests in music, science and art. I also started to engage in more extracurricular activities both inside and outside of the school. It took me two years to embrace my differences, and now my differences guide me to explore my potential and values in the community.”
The 18-year-old, who stays with host family Chris and Laura Geis, Batesville, says, “I consider myself as a committed, open-minded and dependable person. I am willing to fight for my dreams and beliefs. At the same time, I am easily fulfilled by those tiny joys in my life, such as a good lunch. I enjoy helping people and their smiles and compliments. I believe knowledge will strengthen myself and make my community a better place.”
Liu adds, “My friend from middle school inspires me. She is now a freshman in college studying media art. Together we learned to handle stress and embrace our true self as we grow. She taught me to pursue my interests in health care and catch every opportunity to improve myself. I also learned to appreciate others’ efforts more and not hesitate to help people in need.”
Organizations and leadership roles: Fuzhou No.3 High school, China, Student Council information department vice president – My teammates and I posted school announcements online, built a Q&A platform for students and parents and ran an official account on social media; Oldenburg Academy Moon Festival – My friends and I introduced the Chinese traditional festival to school and hosted the moon cake party; Emory University Pre-college antibiotic resistance and solution and beta-lactam antibiotic resistance capstone project – I gave lectures and a lab on beta-lactam resistance for the Chemistry 1 class with my chemistry teacher. It’s a sum up and further research on the Emory pre-college class.
Community service: Batesville Primary School Chinese Program, National Honor Society tutoring, Oldenburg Academy dinner auction, St. Louis Catholic School tutoring, Holidays Under the Spires
Proudest achievement: I participated in my first play last year and delivered my monologue as a potential McDonald assistant manager who failed miserably and puked in front of her employer. I’m very interested in theater arts, but always got beaten up by my stage fright. After numerous practices, I finally learned to stay calm under the spotlight. The bows at the end of the play are my proudest moment.
My future: I got accepted into Northeastern University and will major in pharmaceutical science. I am definitely looking forward to learning more about health science, making new friends, living in Boston and enjoying those exciting opportunities college offers me .... My future plan is to graduate from college and apply to medical school.
Favorite pastimes: watching some of my favorite movies over and over again
