“I would describe myself as a friendly, creative, ambitious and motivated person,” reports 18-year-old Lillian Esser. “My traits lead me to be someone who is always working to improve myself and what I do, and I strive every day to be a kind, caring and thoughtful person.”
The Batesville High School senior is involved in many extracurricular activities and has taken on many leadership roles: Kiwanis Student Leadership Academy group leader, National Honor Society secretary, Student Council vice president, Ripley Youth Outreach executive member, Drama Club set crew, Key Club, Stewards of Sustainability, girls tennis and Senior Leadership Committee.
“The clubs I am a part of, such as National Honor Society and KSLA, allow me to put on community projects, and in these clubs I receive service hours from volunteering at places, such as the Ripley County Humane Society and events in town like the Batesville Main Street Winter Festival.”
“There are numbers of people who are in my life or have been in my life who inspire me, but my greatest inspiration would have to be my grandma,” says the Batesville resident. “My grandma was one of the strongest women I’ve known. She has taught me to fight through what you can’t control in life and how to overcome your toughest obstacles all while keeping your composure. The lessons I have learned from my grandma will affect me and grow with me for the rest of my life.”
My family: parents Jim and Maureen Esser; siblings Mitch Esser, 21; Sam Esser, 20; Luke Esser, 18
Proudest life achievement: I am most proud of my high school academic achievements. This is something I take great pride in and work extremely hard to achieve. Education is something of high value to me, and I feel so grateful to have received such a strong foundation of learning, and I am glad to have chosen to work hard in the time I have been in school.
Greatest challenge: This past summer, I went to Spain for six weeks through a program called Indiana University Honors Program in Foreign Languages. In this program I stayed with a host family and was not allowed to speak any English or have my phone. While I have gained so much knowledge and experience from my time in Spain, this trip challenged me physically, mentally and emotionally. Not only was I away from my family and friends for six weeks, but I had to adapt to a completely different culture and way of life. Despite the difficulty, this was a challenge I overcame and gained so much from.
My future: I plan on going to college at Purdue University to study animal sciences in the College of Agriculture. With this major, I will either go on the pre-vet or animal agribusiness track.
What I’m looking forward to: I am extremely excited to go to college and continue my education at a higher level. With that being said, I am very excited to enjoy this last semester of high school with my friends and enjoy our many “lasts,” such as prom, tennis season and Senior Day.
Favorite pastimes: playing tennis, hanging out with my friends and family, art, learning new languages and watching Netflix
