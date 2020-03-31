Kaylie Raver, 14, describes herself as energetic, athletic, smart and caring.
The Batesville Middle School eighth-grader is the Student Council co-president and is an Interact Club member. She says her favorite pastimes are “playing volleyball and basketball, running and hanging out with friends.”
“One of my greatest challenges in life is procrastinating. I often procrastinate when it comes to studying and doing other things.”
My family: parents Jeremy and Charrel Raver, Batesville; brother Landon, 12
Who inspires me: my parents because they are always encouraging me to do my best and work hard at whatever I’m doing
Proudest achievement: making it to state in track for the 4x800 and placing second in the state
Community service: volunteered at a nursing home and shopped for less fortunate kids during Christmas
What I’m looking forward to: playing high school sports
My future plans: going to college at Purdue University and becoming a veterinarian for both large and small animals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.