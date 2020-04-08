Joseph Cerniglia, a Batesville High School senior, reveals, “My proudest achievement in life is being accepted to and attending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Disease Detective Camp. The program focused on everything and anything public health related, which is the field of study I wish to pursue.
“We worked on a mock measles outbreak; attended lectures from public health professionals, such as those who helped with the 2014 Ebola Outbreak in West Africa; and worked in the laboratory with E. coli. We did this all at the CDC’s headquarters in Atlanta. It was one of the best weeks of my life and gave me an insight into what my future in a public health field would hold.”
The 17-year-old reports, “I am most looking forward to college and getting out into the world.” He plans to major in public health, then get a master’s degree and work at the CDC, the World Health Organization or some other national or global public health organization.
All about me: I would describe myself as a hardworking and driven individual, always willing to do whatever is necessary to help the group accomplish the task. I’m always willing to take the lead. But for all the hard work, I love hanging out with friends and having a good time.
My family: parents Marc Cerniglia and Kristina Cerniglia, Batesville; and sister Olivia Cerniglia, 16
Extracurriculars and leadership positions: president of the National Honor Society, captain of the Social Studies Squad, co-captain of the Science and Interdisciplinary Squads on the Academic Team, Eagle Scout in Boy Scout Troop 634, Golf Team, Drama Club, Senior Leadership Team at the high school, participate in Young Life
Community service: tutoring all subjects
An inspiration: The person who inspires me and has had a major influence on my life is my childhood caretaker who basically turned into my third parent. She taught me to always get my work done, how to be kind and how to always look to help others. She was my guide through life and was instrumental in forming me into the person and the leader I am today.
Overcoming an obstacle: My greatest challenge in life was moving from Connecticut to Indiana. Growing up my whole life to that point on the East Coast and leaving all my friends behind was something unexpected and difficult for me at the time. But now I have met a lot of great people and am really happy with where I am and the lifelong friends I have met.
Favorite pastimes: hanging out with friends, skiing
