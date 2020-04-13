Jack Deddens, 18, says, “My greatest challenge was probably deciding what I wanted to do with my future. Going through high school there were so many different pathways I was considering. It is a lot balancing sports, school, work and extracurriculars throughout high school. But with great help from my family, teachers and my counselor, I found something that appeals to me and, hopefully, I will find success in the future.”
“For my four years of high school I have tried to excel in and out of the classroom in hopes of getting into my dream school,” reveals the East Central High School senior. “Luckily, last October I was accepted into Xavier University and their marketing program and am ready to be a Musketeer!”
“Hopefully, once I am graduated I will be able to come back to Dearborn County and the area I grew up in and help smaller businesses in the local area market themselves to new areas. More likely than anything I want to give back to the community and the area that has given me so much.”
“Looking back on it, my parents (Dave and Michelle Deddens, St. Leon) are my biggest inspirations. They have instilled great values and taught me what it means to be a great person. They never take days off and are two of the hardest working people I know. Their work ethic and drive is unmatched, and I am forever grateful that they have helped me become the man I am today.”
My siblings: Lauren, 24; Danny, 18; Maria, 16; Andrew, 15
How I describe myself: I see myself as a hard worker, someone who is able to take leadership of a situation, but also able to work with others, listen and also am able to have a good time.
Favorite pastimes: being with friends and family, listening to music, playing sports and traveling
Organizations and leadership positions: East Central Boys Swim Team; East Central Boys Golf Team; Student Council; Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership Committee; All Saints Altar Boys; All Saints Youth Group; All Saints Ultimate Frisbee; National Honor Society; Senior Scholarship Committee; Morning Prayer Group leader; Sons of the American Legion; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Riley Children’s Hospital and Cincinnati Children’s Dance Marathon Committee leader; AOK Club; Trojan Exchange executive manager; Drug Free Club of America; Business Professionals of America; Hoosier Boys State; Student Ambassadors
Community service: St. Leon American Legion Post 464 volunteer, Gobble Wobble 5K volunteer, Ronald McDonald House, Matthew 25 Ministries, Perfect North Slopes Special Olympics, St. Leon Fireman’s festival, All Saints Parish festivals, All Saints Mission Trip (2017-19)
My future: I am looking forward to the next four years of college and growing as a person. I have gotten into my dream school, and can’t complain about anything. I hope to grow in my faith, strengthen my work ethic and become the best version of myself in these next few years.
