Grace Saner describes herself as “funny, smart, kind and happy.”
The St. Louis School fifth-grader says, “I have a lot of achievements that make me proud, but one of the most recent ones is that I became the first girl in Batesville to ever receive the Arrow of Light award, which is the highest honor you can receive in Cub Scouts.”
“My greatest challenge in life is sometimes trying to keep focus. There so many things to do and experience that my mind can wander. Wait, what were we talking about?”
The daughter of Andy and Jen Saner, Batesville, has two siblings, Sam, 2; and Claire, 14.
She says, “My favorite pastimes include reading, being outdoors and drawing. I also enjoy spending time with my little brother, family and friends.” The 11-year-old also considers herself lucky because “all (four) of my grandparents live in Batesville, allowing me to see them often. My family is a big part of my life, and I know I am lucky to have them.”
Her mother reveals, “She’s not afraid to be unique. She befriends everyone she meets, and she always finds the best in every person. She has this amazing ability to be fearless in front of people and enjoys being up on stage, whether that is in a community theater production or her school talent show.”
Who I look up to: My sister is very inspirational to me. She is my inspiration because she has always been there for me and showed me how to do so many things in my life like helping me learn how to tie my shoes when I was younger or how to multiply fractions as I have gotten older.
Extracurriculars: St. Louis basketball, Cub Scouts, Girls on the Run, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) Team, my school choir and my school’s Robotics Team
Community service: I volunteer at Super Sunday Bingo and Families Helping Families. I also help in my local neighborhood by assisting my neighbors. I enjoy volunteering as a way to help others and give back.
My future plans: I really enjoy being around younger kids. I think I might like to be a teacher someday so I can spend time with kids and help them learn.
Down the road: In the future I am definitely looking forward to seeing new places, experiencing new things, helping others and meeting new people.
