“My parents (Brad and Susan Dreyer, Batesville) have instilled in me the importance of giving my time, talent and treasures,” emphasizes Oldenburg Academy senior GiGi Dreyer. “Subsequently, I am involved with many clubs and extracurricular activities that allow me to give back to my community.”
“St. Louis Church has given me many opportunities to give back. For example, my parish has a program during Christmas called Families Helping Families, where parishioners buy Christmas presents for families and children who may otherwise not get any. This program has made a difference in so many people’s lives, and it is so rewarding to be part of the process. Additionally, I volunteer at the rummage sale, church picnic and was an altar server for five years.
“For the last few years at Christmas, I have enjoyed helping make spirits bright for the kids at Safe Passage. Freudenfest is a German festival in Oldenburg that gives back to the community. In volunteering at the festival, I help roll sauerkraut balls, make lemon shake-ups, sell pretzels and help with cleanup. The past two summers, I have volunteered with the Fastest Kid in Town. I enjoy seeing Batesville thrive while also getting the younger generation involved. Additionally, I love volunteering and being involved with events that promote OA. I help with the dinner auctions, freshman open house and many fundraisers. These are just some ways in which volunteering in my community and at OA have shown me the importance of helping others and that small acts can make huge differences.”
The 18-year-old is looking forward to going to college and receiving a master’s degree in speech language pathology. She decided on this course of study because “in 2017, my grandfather, Jim Dreyer, suffered a massive stroke that left his whole right side paralyzed and his ability to communicate minimal. The ability to speak is something that we often take for granted – I know I did until my grandpa had a stroke and lost such capabilities.”
“After this experience, my grandfather worked with a speech pathologist to improve his communication. Through this interaction, I was able to see the importance of such a person, and I knew this would be a job I would always have a passion for. I am already working toward my future career goals – currently, I am participating in an internship at a local nursing home. This internship allows me to shadow a speech language pathologist and see the job first-hand. As I learn more about speech pathology, I love it even more. As a result of my internship, I have solidified my career plans and feel confident this is the right field for me. The ability to communicate is so important; without it, we cannot be independent. Therefore, I want to be able to offer that confidence in autonomy to others. I want to be a part of both the large and small victories with people, like I am with my grandfather. After receiving my master’s degree in speech language pathology, I would like to work in a nursing home or school.”
How do I describe myself? To adequately answer this question, I asked some of my peers to describe me in one word. They responded with “involved, determined, confident, passionate, focused and social.” These words all appropriately describe the person that I try to be on a day-to-day basis.
My parents: They have and continue to set great examples for me and, therefore, inspire me in my life. My mom has shown me the importance of being kind to others and always being a ray of sunshine. My dad has shown me how hard work and dedication pay off and the importance of giving back to my community. Both of my parents push me to become the best version of myself.
Extracurriculars: vice president of Student Council, National Honor Society, captain of OA basketball team, OA Student Ambassador and president of Ripley Youth Outreach
Favorite pastimes: I enjoy volunteering in my community, shopping with my mom, riding the motorcycle with my dad, playing basketball and tennis, babysitting and hanging out with my friends.
