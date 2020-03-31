Lopez

Emi Lopez

Emi Lopez

Emi Lopez, a Batesville Middle School eighth-grader, recalls his greatest challenge in life: “Moving from Mexico to the USA when I was 6.”

The 14-year-old describes himself as “hardworking, athletic, smart and fun.”

His favorite pastimes are playing soccer, running and hanging out with friends.

My family: parents Sabrina Andonegui and Jorge Lopez, Batesville; and sister Maria Lopez, 16

Who inspires me: my dad because even when I am struggling with something he talks me back into finishing what I started.

Proudest achievement: first goal with new travel soccer team

Extracurricular activity: BMS Student Council Leadership Team

Community service: helped at The Waters of Batesville when I was younger

I’m looking forward to: being able to drive

Future plans: Going to college and getting a good job

Diane Raver can be contacted at diane.raver@batesvilleheraldtribune.com or 812-934-4343, ext. 220114.

Tags

Recommended for you