Emi Lopez, a Batesville Middle School eighth-grader, recalls his greatest challenge in life: “Moving from Mexico to the USA when I was 6.”
The 14-year-old describes himself as “hardworking, athletic, smart and fun.”
His favorite pastimes are playing soccer, running and hanging out with friends.
My family: parents Sabrina Andonegui and Jorge Lopez, Batesville; and sister Maria Lopez, 16
Who inspires me: my dad because even when I am struggling with something he talks me back into finishing what I started.
Proudest achievement: first goal with new travel soccer team
Extracurricular activity: BMS Student Council Leadership Team
Community service: helped at The Waters of Batesville when I was younger
I’m looking forward to: being able to drive
Future plans: Going to college and getting a good job
