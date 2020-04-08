Ellie Cassidy says, “Academics have always been a top priority in my life, as I have had the dream of going to college and becoming a nurse since I was a little girl. Time has flown by, and I cannot believe my time at Batesville High School is almost over. With that, my proudest achievement thus far is receiving my acceptance letters from the colleges in which I applied.”
The BHS senior is planning on attending Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis in the fall to major in nursing on a BSN track. “I am looking forward to my academic future and leaving for college in the next couple of months. I am hopeful for this new step of life and so excited to see where life takes me.”
“I would describe myself as a dedicated, reliable and caring person,” reports the 18-year-old. “My life experiences have shaped who I am and have molded me into the strong and reliable person I am today. It is my hope and intent to treat everyone with kindness and respect.”
She adds, “All of us students have accomplished countless things in the classroom and in the community, but it would not be possible without the hard work and encouragement from the educators who make an impact in our lives each and every day.”
My family: parents Andrew and Dana Cassidy, Batesville; sisters Anna Cassidy, 20; and Sophie Cassidy, 14
Who inspires me: My mom and my grandpa are my two biggest inspirations in life. My mom has exemplified to me how to be an independent and kind woman, a strong leader and a prominent student, not to mention her impeccable ability to work endlessly day in and day out and still provide endless amounts of love and care to her family. My grandpa, on the other hand, relentlessly fought kidney disease for a long period of time, and has shown me unconditional love, unending hope and unwavering strength.
Greatest challenge: I am blessed to have such an amazing life with minor curve balls thrown my way. However, I have grown up playing soccer and continued that path throughout high school. Toward the middle of my sophomore year, my soccer career came to a halt from experiencing a knee injury. Once I recovered and finished the year, my junior season of soccer wrote the same story. I had experienced hard practices and had been physically drained after a game, but I had never experienced the mental toughness it took to get through an injury that put me out of the game I loved.
School organizations I’m a part of: I am a member of National Honor Society and am the Student Council secretary.
Community service: Going out in the community and giving back has become a large part of my life as I have grown to understand the importance of community service. I have volunteered in the Child Care Center at Whitewater Crossing Christian Church for five years. I have tutored students at Batesville Intermediate School in the past, as well. I have also volunteered at the Cherry Thing-a-Ling Festival for the past two years. Over the course of my high school career, I have volunteered at many small events. The BHS Dance Team competition, the food pantry at Whitewater Crossing and the Girls on the Run events are just a few.
Favorite pastimes: spending time with friends on warm summer nights swimming, laughing and talking
