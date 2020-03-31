Eli Loichinger says his greatest challenge was “working very hard in sixth grade to get faster and stronger for seventh and eighth grade to become a better athlete.”
This dedication led to his proudest achievement in life: “Becoming first on my cross country team and getting top 25 at the cross country state meet.”
The Batesville Middle School eighth-grade student is a member of the Student Council Leadership Team. His favorite pastimes are “baseball, running, hanging out with friends, being outdoors and almost any sport.”
My family: parents John and Dyan Loichinger, Batesville; siblings Liz, 18; Ean, 16
How I describe myself: Hardworking, athletic, intelligent, kind, empathetic, caring, persistent and determined
Who I look up to: My grandpa because he is the hardest worker I’ve ever known, and he will not give up until he gets done what he wants to. My parents also inspire me because they have always encouraged me to do my best and have always been there for me when I need them. They’ve always been supportive in what I’ve done and are always looking out for me.
Community service: helping out at parish events and fire department breakfasts
What I’m looking forward to: running with my brother in high school, driving and high school in general
My future plans: playing baseball and running in high school, graduating, going to a big ten school, graduating from college and finding out from there
What I see myself doing in 10 years: Graduating college and getting a job in whatever path I decide to go into and beginning my life, getting a house or apartment and becoming completely independent
