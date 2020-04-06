In the future, Dylan Maxwell wants “to attend Indiana University and major in business.”

The Sunman-Dearborn Middle School eighth-grade student, who describes himself as “outgoing, funny and hardworking,” is a member of Student Council and the National Junior Honor Society.

My family: parents Robin and Randy Maxwell; and siblings Kyla, 17; and Alex, 19

Who inspires me: my parents and my siblings because they teach me how to be a good person and set a good example

Proudest life achievement: meeting my principal, Mr. (Matt) Maple

Greatest challenge: breaking my arm and fighting back to make it in time for basketball season

Community service: helped out at the food pantry, with school events and at Closet of Promises

Favorite pastimes: playing with my friends

What I’m looking forward to: going on vacation out West

