In the future, Dylan Maxwell wants “to attend Indiana University and major in business.”
The Sunman-Dearborn Middle School eighth-grade student, who describes himself as “outgoing, funny and hardworking,” is a member of Student Council and the National Junior Honor Society.
My family: parents Robin and Randy Maxwell; and siblings Kyla, 17; and Alex, 19
Who inspires me: my parents and my siblings because they teach me how to be a good person and set a good example
Proudest life achievement: meeting my principal, Mr. (Matt) Maple
Greatest challenge: breaking my arm and fighting back to make it in time for basketball season
Community service: helped out at the food pantry, with school events and at Closet of Promises
Favorite pastimes: playing with my friends
What I’m looking forward to: going on vacation out West
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.