Dianna Sprague announces, “My greatest challenge in life would most likely be becoming a pilot. As a full-time student athlete with a part time job, it is hard to pursue things outside of school, work and softball. But I have been making time to pursue my dream of becoming a professional airline pilot, starting with working toward getting my private pilot license. I am a busy person, but I am happy that I am able to take on this challenge.”
The East Central High School senior says, “My proudest achievement in life would be leading within my community to help spread the word of substance abuse prevention. Nowadays, it seems hard for people to stay on a good track, and some of the best people can fall onto the wrong path. I am proud to call myself a Dearborn County Youth Ambassador, aiming to help others stay on the right path.”
She also participates in other extracurricular activities and holds leadership positions: ECHS Student Council, ECHS Student Ambassadors president, ECHS Advertising Committee chairperson, DCYA recruitment and holiday giving committee manager, ECHS Fastpitch Softball, Prime Fastpitch Travel Softball captain and ECHS Miracle Night.
“My parents inspire me because of their constant hard work,” reveals the 18-year-old. “Every day my parents (Russell and Amy Sprague, Bright) give their all to support our family, while giving my siblings and me the best lives they can. They have raised me to be the person I am today, and they inspire me to be the best version of myself possible!”
All about me: I would describe myself as a fun and outgoing person who enjoys bringing joy and laughter into others’ lives. I am sort of a goofball, and I am clumsy, but I am a hardworking, determined individual who cares deeply for the people around me.
Siblings: Hannah, 23; and Zach, 21
Volunteering: Some community services that I have done would be helping with the ECHS Food Drive, the ECHS Sock Drive and organizing a holiday giving project for the youth in juvenile detention and the YES (Youth Encouragement Services) Home in Dearborn County during the holidays.
Favorite Pastimes: I enjoy playing softball, walking my dogs, spending time with my family and friends, skiing and going on drives to new places.
What the future holds: I plan on attending Ohio University to major in aviation in pursuit of becoming a professional airline pilot .... I am also excited to spend my summer playing softball with my friends and my sister, who will be my coach!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.