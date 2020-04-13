Throughout her high school years, East Central High School senior Dara Nash has kept herself busy as a member of the National Honor Society, Senior Scholarship Committee, Trojan Wrestling Association and Miracle Night Committee.
However, the 18-year-old says, “My proudest achievement in life was becoming the Student Body vice president. I have been involved with Student Council since I was in elementary school, and it is something I am extremely passionate about. I love what it stands for, the school spirit we bring and how many people we impact!”
She also finds time to be a volunteer cadet teacher at Bright Elementary School and Sunman-Dearborn Middle School, volunteer at youth wrestling tournaments, participate in East Central Student Council Canned Food (2016-20) and Sock drives and volunteer for the Matthew 25 Ministry. “I have a high demand schedule and many times it overlaps, so I am always trying to please everyone and balance my schedule, but I enjoy the challenge.”
My family: parents Dave and Danielle Nash, Lawrenceburg, and siblings David Nash, 16; and Danica Nash, 13
Who I look up to: My mom inspires me every day. She is the most selfless and encouraging person I know. I have never met one of her students that didn’t say she was their favorite teacher. She always has a smile and gladly overcomes any obstacles she is confronted with.
Favorite pastimes: If I am not at a football game or wrestling meet I love hanging out with my friends, visiting farms, swimming and lifeguarding at the Hidden Valley Pool.
What I’m looking forward to: I plan to attend the University of Southern Indiana and earn my Doctorate of Nursing Practice with a specialization in trauma and minor in Spanish and American sign language .... I am ecstatic to go to University of Southern Indiana because it is not a common choice for students at EC, and I get to immerse myself in the campus and make all new friends and create a path for myself.
What I’m like: I am a strong leader and I am very outgoing. I am very spirited and often referred to as the “mom,” but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love to help people and care for others, which is another reason I want to pursue a nursing career.
