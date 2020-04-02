Catherine Streator reports, “My proudest achievement is when I was able to acquire the position of editor for my school yearbook.”
The St. Louis School eighth-grader says, “I am looking forward to starting high school, meeting new people and having new opportunities.”
As far as her future plans, the 14-year-old Mayor’s Youth Council member reveals, “I would like to play college basketball. I am unsure of what I want to study.”
My family: parents Amy and Randy Streator, Batesville; brothers Zeb, 18; Abe, 16; Grant, 9
How I describe myself: outgoing, eccentric, athletic, mysterious, understanding
Who I look up to: My biggest inspiration is my grandmother (Vicki Kellerman) because she was very successful in life and she was very active in her community. We were very similar people, and she also had great style.
Community service: working at the food pantry, Batesville Area Historical Society and at the Ripley County Community Foundation
Freetime activities: My favorite pastimes are from when I played travel basketball in elementary school. I made many friends and always had fun. I also learned so much and had the best coaches.
