Calvin Grote, a St. Louis School eighth-grader, says his Uncle Bob inspires him “because he is always there if you need help, and he is kind to everyone no matter what they have done. He gives them the time to get to know him.”
The 14-year-old is involved with Boy Scouts and plays football. His proudest moment was “playing on the U.S. National Eighth-Grade Football Team.” Consequently, his greatest challenge was “getting on the U.S. National Team.”
How I describe myself: I am caring, funny, smart, athletic, kind
My family: parents Chris and Laura Grote, Batesville; siblings C.J. Grote, 16; and Gina Grote, 11
Favorite pastimes: playing sports or video games
My future: I plan on attending Oldenburg Academy for high school and playing football there.
What I’m looking forward to: Going to Oldenburg Academy and meeting new people and making new friends
