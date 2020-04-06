Anna Black, a Sunman-Dearborn Middle School seventh-grader is “looking forward to our annual family vacation, hanging out with teammates and friends, playing sports and enjoying summer.”
The Bright resident is a Student Council and National Junior Honor Society member, captain of her TFA soccer team and member of the SDMS basketball and softball teams. “My greatest challenge in life is balancing extracurricular activities with academics.”
In addition, “My proudest achievement in life is that I maintain a 4.0 grade-point average while playing three travel sports – soccer, softball and basketball.”
My family: parents Kelly Black and B.J. Black; siblings Joey, 15; Molly, 8; and Tommy, 3
How I describe myself: I would say that I am a very disciplined person, self-motivated and a perfectionist.
Hobbies: playing sports, baking/cooking, camping, reading and spending time with family and friends
Who I look up to: My parents inspire me in life because they are very hard-working people and great parents. They taught me to be very respectful, kind and to do my best in all of the challenges I will face in life.
Community service: helping out with youth softball, youth basketball clinic and St. Teresa Church Festival and Matthew 25 Ministries volunteer
Looking ahead: My future plans are to attend a college that provides a good program for physical therapy.
