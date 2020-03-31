The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging all students to file the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid before the approaching April 15 deadline. As part of the state’s annual Cash for College campaign, the commission is joining with INvestED Indiana to host a virtual FAFSA Frenzy event Saturday, April 4, from 1-3 p.m. (ET).
The annual FAFSA Frenzy is typically held in person, however, the event will be held virtually to maintain the health and safety of Hoosiers during the COVID-19 outbreak and to follow Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive orders surrounding staying at home and social distancing.
Students and families can seek assistance through the commission’s Learn More Indiana social media platforms – Facebook (facebook.com/LearnMoreIN), Instagram (@LearnMoreIndiana) and Twitter (@LearnMoreIN) – which will be manned by commission staff members during the live event. Staff will be answering common FAFSA questions and posting videos about the FAFSA. Follow along on social media with the #FAFSAFrenzyIN hashtag.
To best serve the state, the commission has split the state into eight regions. A full list of counties and associated numbers is available at www.learnmoreindiana.org. Reach INvestED any time at 317-715-9007 for free assistance with the FAFSA.
