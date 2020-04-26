Batesville High School alumna Ann Vincent has been elected to the Batesville Community Education Foundation Board of Directors.
“BCEF is excited to add her to our organization’s board,” said executive director Anne Wilson. “We want to thank Lance Green for his service these past few years and welcome Ann. Her expertise as an accountant and her connection to Batesville’s school system as both an alumna and a parent make for a perfect combination.”
The 1991 BHS graduate is a certified public accountant with Somerset CPAs, Indianapolis. She resides in Batesville with her husband Tom and their daughter Sophia, a BHS freshman.
“As a parent, I have always thought there was a need to go beyond traditional education and provide enrichment activities that allow for students to see all the opportunities available to them after high school,” Vincent shared. “I am looking forward to serving and contributing to the success of our students and our community.”
Vincent joins 16 other volunteers who currently serve on the BCEF board: President Eric Fledderman, Vice President Kim Kick, Treasurer Brad Marcy, Secretary Jama Linkel-Cleghorn, Leacarol Bennett, Eric Benz, Alex Dudley, Jenni Garrett, Sammie Hardebeck, Alex Henkle, Mindy Koehne, Ryan Holcomb, BCSC superintendent Paul Ketcham, Cathy Martini, Matt Moore and Ashley Walls.
The Batesville Community Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its mission is to provide additional funding for innovative learning opportunities that go beyond the basics in academics, athletics and the arts in the Batesville public schools, enhancing the educational environment for all students. For more information, visit the BCEF website at BatesvilleEducationFoundation.org or call Wilson at 812-934-2194.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.