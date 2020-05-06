The Ripley County Community Foundation has extended the Integrity Machine Tool Technology Scholarship application deadline to June 1. This scholarship was established in 2019 by Integrity Tool to financially support local students planning to pursue a degree in machine technology trades, and it is the first scholarship awarded by RCCF that supports career technology trades.
Executive director Amy Streator says, “The community foundation is pleased to distribute this scholarship on behalf of Integrity Tool because it provides an opportunity to future generations who desire to obtain a quality education. Students who pursue a career relating to career technology trades are one essential asset into building a sustainable community.”
Applicants must meet these criteria in order to apply: be graduating from Batesville, East Central, Franklin County, Greensburg, Jac-Cen-Del, Milan, North Decatur or South Ripley High School or Oldenburg Academy; be attending or planning to attend Ivy Tech Community College and be enrolled in the machine tool technology program; complete a 500 word (maximum) essay describing the applicant's motivation for pursuing a career in machine trades; provide, at minimum, one letter of recommendation from a teacher or employer describing the applicant’s work ethic; and complete the scholarship application.
Integrity Tool representative Tim Schrank states, “Regardless of the future economy or next generation, we believe the future is what you make of it. We are honored and proud to support those pursuing their dreams in the machine tool trade by providing this scholarship.”
An application is available at https://rccfonline.org. To make a donation to the Integrity Machine Tool Technology Fund, visit the website or stop by the RCCF office, 13 E. George St., Suite B, Batesville. Foundation officials may be contacted at 812-933-1098 or office@rccfonline.org with any questions or for more information its many scholarships.
