Ivy Tech Community College is pleased to offer the Summer Exploration Scholarship for the third year in a row. Students who attend public and private high schools within Ripley, Franklin, Dearborn and Ohio counties; as well as students who attend Taylor High School, Cleves, Ohio; Harrison High School, Harrison, Ohio; Oak Hills High School, Cincinnati; and homeschooled students are eligible to apply.
Limited Summer Exploration Scholarships are available for each high school and will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis. Summer classes begin the week of June 8 and end Aug. 1.
This scholarship provides current high school students the opportunity to learn and explore courses that fit their interest. Courses will be offered at the Batesville and Lawrenceburg campuses in a virtual learning environment. The Summer Exploration Scholarship covers one 1- to 4-credit-hour virtual course. The scholarship does not cover textbooks, Inclusive Access or consumable fees.
This scholarship is available to current high school freshman, sophomore and junior students. Graduating high school seniors are not eligible.
Students must meet Ivy Tech prerequisites for the course for which they desire to register. Students who need to take the free Knowledge Assessment in order to meet the course prerequisite must schedule and complete it by May 22.
Students must attend a mandatory virtual orientation before the start of the summer semester.
The deadline to submit the Summer Exploration Scholarship application is May 22.
Any questions about the scholarship should be directed to Sammie Hardebeck, Batesville Campus director of K-14 initiatives and recruitment, 812-934-3954, ext. 8119; or shardebeck3@ivytech.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.