Batesville Middle School seventh-grade advanced language arts students wrote about a typical day during the stay-at-home order under the direction of teacher Lisa Barnett.
These four writings are representative of what children are thinking now.
Annabelle Nunlist wrote, "Imagine not being able to leave the house, and having to adjust to a 'new normal.' Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, everyone has had to learn how to adjust to this new way of life, unable to leave their houses due to the pandemic. Most adults are now being forced to work from their homes, and students must complete online schooling. With online learning, my new typical weekday is so much different than before. Now I have had to change my morning, afternoon and evening schedules all around.
Sleeping in and wearing pajamas are now a typical routine. Before the lockdown, I had to wake up at 5:40 a.m. to get ready for school. During the pandemic, I typically get out of bed at around 7:30 a.m. Also, instead of getting ready for school, I get to stay in my pajamas. After I wake up, I go to my living room and start some of my schoolwork. I finish as much work as I can before I go get breakfast. Breakfasts now are usually something I can cook, like pancakes or eggs. Next I let my dog Tootsie out of her kennel. To stay active, I then do a workout. Never would I have thought that this would be my routine until the coronavirus outbreak.
"From busy, busy, busy to bored and nothing to do. Afternoons at my house have changed quite a bit. Lunch is now usually around noon, with more schoolwork following. When we were still in school, my lunch was around 11. Because all of my schoolwork is now completed, I have plenty of time to go for a walk outside. If the weather isn’t cooperating, I usually just relax and watch TV. Playing with Tootsie is another thing that I usually do every afternoon. Nowadays, I can play with her all I want. While we were in school, I couldn’t see her until I got home. My mom, sister and I go for a ride around 3 because it gives us something to do. The afternoons are completely different than they were before the lockdown.
"Calm and relaxing are a couple words that describe my evenings. Instead of coming home late, eating supper and trying to cram in my homework, I can now kick back and relax. All of my schoolwork is usually finished earlier in the day, so now I have time to watch TV, play with my dog and play games all I want. Usually after supper, I like to go outside or for another walk. Then, at around 8, my family and I watch either a TV show or a movie. Disney movies are our favorite to watch, though we don’t have one specific favorite. We usually will play a board game if there is nothing to watch. Board games that we like to play include Life and Trouble. Without being required to go anywhere, my evenings are much calmer and more relaxing.
"Having to stay home during this has had some challenges, advantages and lessons to learn. Some of the challenges are not being able to see friends or distant family and not being able to go out anywhere. Almost everyone has also had to adjust to online school and work. Since we are stuck at home, though, it means more family time. We’re also not really busy, and I can wear pajamas all day if I want.
"There are many lessons we can learn from this, such as family is the most important thing, and we don’t realize what we have until it’s gone. Although it has been hard adjusting to this new normal, it has been a real learning situation."
Abby Hartz reviewed her daily schedule: "Imagine being forced to stay at home all day - every day. Picture being unable to see your friends, go to school or even play sports. Imagine worrying about you and your family getting the terrifying disease raging across the country. This is what our life is like. To try to prevent spreading, we have been ordered to stay at home and practice social distancing. Here is what my daily life is like in the morning, afternoon and evening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Do I sleep late in the mornings? Of course, I do! The first item on my agenda when I finally wake up is to go downstairs and greet my family. We all relax on the couch for a few minutes to let ourselves wake up. Next, my dad usually stays home and lovingly prepares breakfast while my mom, brother and I take our sweet corgi, Penny, on a walk. When we get home, we eat a delicious breakfast together, then we all split up. Thankfully, both of my parents are able to work from home, for which I am grateful. I race up the stairs to my room and open my laptop to do my schoolwork for the day, and I usually FaceTime with some friends so we can keep in touch and help each other with the schoolwork. Finally, I eat lunch with my family after a busy morning.
"In the afternoon, I use my time to relax and get rid of stress. After a tasty lunch, I retreat back to my room and finish up my e-learning classes. Next, I usually practice for my music lessons. I play piano and ukulele, and I sing. Making music is one of my favorite activities. Then I like to relax by sketching or coloring. Doing art helps me to relieve stress, and I find it very relaxing. Penny is usually full of energy in the afternoon, so we take another hike – if the weather allows it – on the beautiful Brum Woods trails. On Tuesdays and Fridays, I log on to my Skype music lessons after the walk. I have ukulele, followed by piano, on Tuesdays, while my voice lesson happens on Friday. I am very fortunate that I am still able to continue with my music lessons. Art and music are some of my favorite things to do, and they are keeping me sane during this crazy time.
"My evenings are slightly more packed than the rest of my day! If it is Tuesday or Thursday, I have to get ready for ballet. I have to put on my leotard and tights, and put my hair in a ballet bun. Once I am dressed, I rush downstairs for a hurried dinner. After I eat, I push aside the kitchen table and sweep the floor so I have room to dance for my ballet class. Next, I slip on my ballet shoes and warm up. At last, I join my ballet class on Zoom. It is nice to see my friends and teachers from ballet. When class is over, I change into my soft pajamas, and my family (including Penny) piles on our comfy couch to watch TV or play a game, usually a board game, before bed. We get ready to go to sleep after our family time. Finally, I get some sleep after a busy day.
"Although my schedule is very different from what it used to be, there are still some activities that stay the same. It is nice that I can still participate in ballet and music lessons and my schoolwork. While I miss my friends, I can still keep in touch with them. I also enjoy spending more time with my family.
"In summary, my mornings, afternoons and evenings are still filled with fun activities and time with my family."
Shanna Smith explained her routine in a changed world: "Imagine being quarantined at home for what was thought to be only 'a couple weeks,' but ended up being a few months. People can no longer go to school, see their grandparents, go shopping or even go to a restaurant! Boredom has started to sink in, and it seems like we all might be stuck at home forever. This is hardly an imagination, but is an effect of a rampant virus in the spring of 2020. The COVID-19 virus has affected the lives of many people all around the globe. Although not everyone who contracts the virus is symptomatic, COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, could be deadly, and it spreads like wildfire. With the coronavirus being extremely contagious, it has ultimately forced our routine to change to slow the spread. I had to come up with creative ways to spend my morning, afternoon and evening.
"Beep-beep! My alarm goes off at 7:52, telling me to wake up as my first step in an unusual quarantine morning. After I get up, I’ll make myself some breakfast. It’s usually a bowl of cereal or a delicious waffle covered in sprinkles and chocolate chips. Once I have devoured my food, I’m ready for e-learning. I would much rather be at school than doing online classes. They aren’t too hard, but I have always loved going to school. Most e-learning is completed at my desk before I do anything else. On most days, I can complete it before I eat lunch. When I hear my mom turn on 'The Price is Right' in the background, I know it’s almost time to eat lunch. All in all, I feel like I’ve had a pretty productive morning.
"The savory smell of pepperoni pizza drifts toward my bedroom. My favorite part about lunch is being able to choose my own food instead of eating the school lunch. After I get finished eating, I will most likely take my ukulele outside to play. Sometimes I will just play random chord progressions, but I will also play songs like 'The Judge' and 'Slowtown' by Twenty One Pilots. When I get back inside, I might do a page in my journal. It could be about my favorite music that day, a book I read recently, like 'Six of Crows,' or a movie I watched. The rest of my afternoon will be spent reading or researching random subjects. I recently researched about McCormick cipher. It is a compelling way to keep me busy and still feed my brain information. By then, my dad is home and we are almost ready to eat dinner. My afternoon is a great time for all my favorite hobbies.
"'Is Dad home yet? I’m starving!' Once my dad comes home for work, it’s time to eat a delicious dinner. At dinner, Daren and I ask my dad if anything interesting happened at work, but I am too busy eating to talk much. If the weather is pleasant, we all will go outside and play with my dog, Bella, or fish in the pond. I get bit by mosquitos easily, so we end up coming inside after a while or until it gets dark. 'Cake Boss' comes on at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. My dad, my mom and I love to decorate and bake cakes, so we plop down on our couch and watch the newest episodes. If a rerun is on, I’ll watch a show called 'Lost Cities' on Disney+ until it gets late enough to go to bed. Overall, my evenings were a great time to be with my whole family.
"All in all, quarantine hasn’t been all that bad. I have a lot more time to read and more time spent with my family. Playing with Bella more often has definitely been fun as well. That being said, our stay-at-home order still poses challenges. It’s hard to get used to not seeing my grandparents at church or going over to visit them. Not being able to go shopping or go to a restaurant every once in a while can make you go a little stir crazy. A lesson I have learned during this quarantine is that you should never take the simple things in life for granted. You should always enjoy every moment you have with somebody. I’ve also learned to make the best of what you are given. Instead of thinking every moment of the day how boring it is stuck inside, you could think about all the opportunities that come with having so much time on your hands."
Annie Negovetich described her typical daily schedule. "I’m bored of being bored because being bored is boring." — Unknown. This is how people living in the world feel nowadays. Citizens aren’t allowed to leave their homes unless it’s for essential or emergency purposes ... because of the coronavirus. The first confirmed case in Indiana was March 6, and it has grown to over 12,000 cases now. Coronavirus has closed down schools for the rest of the year, so my daily schedule has changed a lot during the stay-at-home-order.
"The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." — Walt Disney. This quote sums up my morning routine. First, I wake up at 8:30 to the sound of my dreadful alarm. Next, I go in the kitchen to make myself breakfast. Usually, I eat Lucky Charms, but I might have yogurt with granola. Then, I clean my room. Cleaning my room involves making my bed, putting away laundry and folding blankets. Having a clean room motivates me when I do my schoolwork. Finally, I accomplish my e-learning for the day. Depending on what assignments I get assigned, e-learning usually takes about three to five hours to complete. My morning routine is a lot different now that we don’t have school anymore!
"I’ll stop being so lazy when being so lazy stops being so awesome." — Unknown. This is how I feel with my afternoon schedule. First, no matter what the weather is, I will eat lunch. I usually have a turkey sandwich, but I might have a yogurt bowl. Next, if it is nice outside, I will play volleyball, ride in the UTV or ride in the go-kart. If it isn’t nice outside, then I will most likely craft something. Embroidery is something I have learned to do in quarantine, so I have been embroidering lots of canvases and shirts. Finally, I will watch Netflix until dinner is ready. My afternoon schedule isn’t too exciting, but that’s OK!
"Imagine having no homework in the evening. There would be lots and lots of time to hang out with friends. First, I will eat dinner. My dad has been grilling a lot ever since quarantine started. I’m not complaining because dinner is my favorite meal. Next, I will FaceTime my friends for a long time. We usually talk about clothes, what we’re going to do after quarantine, schoolwork and other random topics. Finally, I will watch more Netflix to fall asleep. I watch the show 'Victorious' on Netflix. Without Netflix, I wouldn’t have been able to survive quarantine.
"My quarantine is probably a lot different than anyone else’s, though. On April 1, both of my grandparents, Marti and Frank Clark, tested positive for COVID-19 and were transferred to Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. My grandma was a medical miracle. She worked extremely hard and made her way into rehab. Now, she is working on walking. However, my grandpa’s recovery has been much slower, but he is doing better. The hardest part of them being in the hospital is we can’t visit them. FaceTimes give us access to communicate and see them. I can’t wait for them both to be back home and healthy.
"Quarantine has taught me challenges, positives and lessons. Some challenges include not being able to see my friends, not being able to see my grandparents, and being bored out of my mind. Positives include that there is more time for baking and I can focus more on schoolwork. Lessons that I’ve learned include people are more compassionate than you realize and don’t take things for granted."
