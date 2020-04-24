St. Louis School teachers are supporting each other through the e-learning process.
"We are in constant contact," reports Kateri Paul, grades 6-8 religion teacher. "We share ideas, answer questions both technical and student-related. We support each other in prayer and share jokes or a funny video. I truly miss them."
Fourth-grade teacher Amy Weigel reveals, "It is amazing how everyone pulls together when we have a task to complete."
"We have been collaborating online and in personal communication," notes Jenny Lents, grades 6-8 language arts teacher. "We are all used to asking each other for help and ideas, so we continue to do that. Some days we just group text to share a laugh or share what's going on in our lives. Most importantly, we pray for each other. Our staff is a family who truly cares about each member."
Fourth-grade teacher Jill Hollins announces, "We share ideas and give each other strength. We know we are not alone and have our school family to help hold us up." She adds, "I am thankful that we participated in e-learning before all of this happened. It made the transition less stressful for me and my students. I am also glad my students are still able to learn and grow in the safety of their homes."
"Preparing an e-learning lesson takes a lot of prep work," Paul emphasizes. "It takes research for the best way to present the lesson. You then learn all you can about that new app, you create a lesson, then there are constant glitches to figure out before you even present it to the students. All of this takes hours for one lesson."
Lents agrees, "Many hours are spent prepping both meaningful, standards-based lessons and the delivery format that is best for each student. As teachers, we are always thinking about how we want to reach our kids and the tools we have to do that and then changing our instruction to match that. In addition to meeting the kids' needs academically, we are also trying to nurture their emotional, physical and spiritual well-being. Once we have the lessons planned, then we spend time recording instructional video lessons and differentiating the lessons for different students. Finally, you then spend time posting the lessons and testing links to make sure that they work on the students' end."
"Planning for e-learning instruction is very similar to planning for classroom instruction; however, it takes a lot longer," Weigel points out. "Technology is incorporated into virtually every lesson at school, so there are a lot of similarities."
Hollins notes, "I have been recording myself teaching lessons and sharing those with students, making sure content is clear and understandable. In the classroom, students can ask questions right away or hear others' questions and answers. Everything I want the students to do has to be posted into Google Classroom. I try to post items ahead of time, so that I don't have to do it all on the day I need it. I also have to look over the assignments they are completing to make sure they are understanding what was taught."
There are also challenges that have to be overcome.
One "is finding ways to make sure you are checking in with each individual child," Lents reveals. "We are using Google Meet for check-ins and I make sure to leave constructive, positive feedback on digital assignments and emails. It is much easier to gauge how individual students are doing when you see them regularly face to face. It's a little more difficult to do that in a digital environment."
Another difficulty, Hollins says, is "helping students troubleshoot through a problem or something not working and not being able to actually see what they are having trouble with. Sometimes the students do not do all parts of the assignment. This happens in the classroom, too, but it is easier to get them to accomplish all parts in person."
Weigel maintains, "The same challenges in the classroom are true for e-learning. Collecting completed work at school can be a struggle as it can be for e-learning. The grading is more time-consuming for e-learning."
Paul observes, "As a teacher, you go with the flow of the class and can adjust on the fly. You can't gauge that with e-learning. It is harder to differentiate to meet the needs of all students as well."
Are students engaged while working from home? The religion teacher says, "Yes, some students really enjoy e-learning, but you can never replace the personal day-to-day connection we make with them in class."
Lents is "really impressed with my kids and the responsibility they are taking in their learning. Most of them are taking this very seriously and working hard."
Hollins' fourth-grade students are "very engaged and responsive. I have held several Zoom meetings just for the students to say hi or ask questions. They are not required to join the meeting, but many do just to see one another. Many of them begin working first thing in the morning."
"We are using Zoom for most classroom instruction, so I still have face-to-face lessons," Weigel reports. "I call on students to read and respond as I would in the classroom. They can also ask questions in the same format .... This change of learning environment has provided me with some opportunities to do some really fun family activities. I posted Boredom Busters during spring break and non e-learning days. It is nice to Zoom to pray the rosary or stations of the cross with my students. We have had scavenger hunts, drawing contests, compliment Feel Good Friday and virtual field trips."
She reveals, "The classroom is my opportunity to let my students know that I care about them and that they are important .... I really love my job, but a lot more when I am in the classroom! Also, I can tell how much these kids really miss their routine and their classmates. Kids are so flexible. I think they are learning that they can be independent learners as well."
Hollins misses "my students' energy ... the atmosphere they help create in our four walls, their day-to-day interaction with me and each other and their big smiles and laughter." She encourages them to "keep working hard and putting forth your best effort."
Lents wants her kids "to know that they are loved and that I am here for them for whatever they may need. We will get through this together with God's help."
Paul has a special message for her junior high students: "You are amazing." She misses their laughter. "Junior high kids are funny! They keep me young."
