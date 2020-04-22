St. Louis School received the National Association of Music Merchants Award for the seventh year in a row, reported principal Chad Moeller and music teacher Christy Pedersen.
NAMM recognizes schools that go above and beyond what is necessary in order to support music. The principal said, "Receiving this award is quite an honor, as only 148 schools in the nation have received this award. Seven of them are in Indiana, and only five are Catholic schools. We are very lucky at St. Louis School to have the amazing support from staff and parents that we do!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.