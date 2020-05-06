The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded 200 scholarships to the fourth class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators.
Two Franklin County students are recipients: Sarah Price, Oldenburg Academy, will study at Purdue University, West Lafayette; and Kylie McPherson, Franklin County High School, will attend Indiana University East.
Four Ripley County teens received scholarships: Charles Laymon, Batesville High School, will head to Indiana University, Bloomington; Kari Reer, BHS, will enter Marian University; Madison Potts, Jac-Cen-Del High School, will go to Hanover College; and Rachel Wood, South Ripley High School, will be an Indiana University Southeast freshman.
Selected through a competitive process based on academic achievement and other factors, recipients will receive $7,500 annually (up to $30,000 total) for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.
“Congratulations to all 200 students, who are on their way to becoming impactful, future Hoosier teachers,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We know these students have the passion and determination to make a difference in classrooms across the state.”
A total of 367 students applied for the 2020-21 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, with applications from 213 high schools in 82 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Over 83% of applicants were Indiana high school seniors with the remainder comprised of current college students.
To qualify for the scholarship, students had to either graduate in the highest 20% of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT. To continue getting the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.
Learn more about the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship at https://www.in.gov/che/4680.htm.
