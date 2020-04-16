Staff members at area schools have had to adjust quickly to e-learning, and for most, it was a brand new experience.
“I’m so proud of our tech staff, teachers and administrative team,” reports Paul Ketcham, Batesville Community School Corp. superintendent. “Together, they have pivoted at light speed and ensured that continuous learning has occurred for our 2,200 students. Their commitment to facilitate remote learning is exemplified by the quality of lessons shared with students.”
Dr. Andrew Jackson, Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corp. superintendent, announces, “This is the first year that Sunman-Dearborn has been 1:1 K-12 (one device for each student at all grade levels). We have provided an immense amount of professional development, but the teachers had not applied it yet for e-learning. My teachers have been amazing and gone above and beyond. I am extremely proud of them. In addition, my food service team has worked hard to provide meals to our students. And our IT, office staff and administrative team have been working hard as well to support our students and parents.”
“I am humbled and thankful to work with such dedicated professionals,” says Oldenburg Academy principal Brian McFee. “Our teachers began working through continuous learning plans during our spring break and were fully prepared to execute our plan upon the students’ return from spring break .... It (e-learning) is going exceptionally well! Our students, families and teachers have been extremely supportive and communicative during this time. We are all working hand in hand to support one another academically, socially and emotionally and faithfully during this unprecedented time.”
St. Louis School principal Chad Moeller reveals, “We were prepared for e-learning when the weather affected school for a few days, but this was unforeseen. We are working through a few small glitches .... (Teachers) are spending more time planning during this time than when the kids are at school. They want the learning to be meaningful, and that takes time.”
Andy Allen, Batesville High School principal, notes, “We continue to get better each day. Our teachers have responded well to develop rigorous and relevant lessons through distance learning methods. We remain able to provide interactive instruction through the use of Google Hangout, Canvas and QuickTime, allowing students to continue learning over the last quarter of the 2019-20 school year .... Our internal resources have preserved our learning environment. Kyle Laker, Jackie Huber, Mike Weiler and Joe Hartwell have enabled us to establish expectations for our new format while also eliminating logistical barriers incumbent with distance-based education. Communication among our teachers in developing relevant instruction has been uplifting and will ultimately benefit students. Our staff decided early to embrace the challenge of transforming BHS in short order and continues to deliver high level academic instruction.”
Batesville Middle School principal Dave Strouse points out, “Students, teachers and parents have all had to make adjustments for student learning to continue. The educational experience looks different than what it did on March 13, but we are still giving students opportunities to continue their education during a difficult time. Technology has provided opportunities for educators to engage with students and parents without anyone leaving their homes.”
“Our ultimate goal is to ensure our students and families are healthy and safe while continuing with educational opportunities,” emphasizes Brad Stoneking, Batesville Primary School principal. “We have encountered technology-related challenges with certain programs, but we are working tirelessly to overcome them. Any and all barriers for continuous learning are constantly discussed and evaluated to alleviate stress among teachers, students and families.”
Dr. Matt Maple, Sunman-Dearborn Middle School principal, says, “We have been given clear and concise direction from Dr. Jackson. Our teachers have worked extremely hard and have embraced this learning opportunity. We have the support staff available, and our students and parents are great. I believe the key to our e-learning experience is communication. Our teachers have done a great job of providing students multiple means of communication – email, electronic chats, phone calls, etc. .... Teachers have the support of administration as well as our technology department.”
Tom Black, East Central High School principal, reports, “So far, our teachers have really taken to creative and engaging lesson planning involving technology exclusively. This was quite a challenge for us as we have been a 1:1 high school for two years now, but we had not adopted e-learning until this crisis propelled us into it. That being said, I’ve been pleased with both teacher performance and student response in completing work in these first few days/weeks. Parent/community response has been quite favorable so far as well. We attribute that to the wrap-around approach we’ve implemented from engaging lessons to personal contacts to SEL (social and emotional learning) opportunities.
“We’ve utilized digital PD in the form of web-based instruction and free online learning as well as weekly virtual hangouts involving tech coaches and instructional coaches. Additionally, East Central teachers have continued to meet regularly in a virtual manner to bounce e-learning ideas off of one another. This collaborative approach has been beneficial to each teacher’s growth in our first attempt at the implementation of e-learning.”
Pamela Guilliams, Sunman Elementary School principal, observes, “Supporting teachers has indeed changed, and I am continually evaluating how I am doing in this regard. From video meetings, to text messaging and Google Classroom check-ins, I am attempting to find the parallels to how I would support them in the classroom. In terms of technology support, teachers have had monthly opportunities to grow as a digital educator over the past few years. These experiences are serving them well.”
The school leaders are very appreciative of the community’s support and applaud the efforts of their dedicated teachers and staff.
Stoneking says, “We are truly in this together and will overcome it ..... We are truly proud of all of our students and wish our second-graders the best as they transition to BIS (Batesville Intermediate School) next fall .... We are a family in the greatest profession in the world. We have had challenges before, and we always work together to address them. BPS has some amazing educators that really care about the whole child. Our teachers were and are very sad that they can’t see our students each day.”
Maple reports, “In these unprecedented times, we appreciate your support, patience and understanding .... SDMS teachers have worked extremely hard to provide students meaningful lessons, which reflect our fourth quarter pacing guides, where learning continues.”
“We started this transformation guided by the philosophy of ‘we can only control our response,’” emphasizes Allen. “To date, our collective response has been inspiring. Perhaps we took for granted the many positives associated with arriving daily at a common destination such as Batesville High School. We have been reminded of the immense value associated with the relationships developed inside the walls of BHS. Our response to this new challenge of delivering high-quality education requires active participation from students, teachers, parents and community members. We hold 30-minute virtual class sessions on Tuesdays to allow personal interaction. The interactions in these meetings between teachers and students reminds all the importance of education to not only professional but personal development.”
Black reveals, “Parents and community members have been very positive thus far in Sunman-Dearborn’s approach to e-learning, food distribution and personal contact, which are all crucial to students and families with regard to meeting their needs during this challenging time .... I am so very appreciative of the teachers for their level of effort, enthusiasm, professionalism and compassion in this difficult process. They and their families are also living in this crisis, and yet they continue to shine in their love for kids and their passion for teaching.”
McFee adds, “The support and dedication shown by our families and communities has been outstanding. Coming together as one group has truly demonstrated what it means to be a part of the Oldenburg Academy family and community .... Each teacher across our community has dedicated themselves to provide each of our students with the best learning environment and opportunities for achievement and learning. As you always do, keep working and making decisions with our students’ best interests in mind. And last, but not least, take care of yourselves and your families!”
For parents, students and community members, Guilliams says, “Thank you for the partnership and patience as we navigate uncharted waters.” For the teachers, she notes, “I am beyond proud of the grit and perseverance they have demonstrated in providing quality academic opportunities, as well as the commitment they have made to fostering relationships. I am proud and honored to serve them.”
Strouse has a message for all stakeholders. “To the students, we care about you, and we miss you. Take care of yourselves, get into a healthy routine, complete your assignments, help out at home and tell your parents you love them. To the parents, we are here for your kids, and we are not going anywhere. We are doing everything we can to keep your students engaged while understanding every household is unique and will experience e-learning differently throughout this process. If you need anything, please reach out to us. To the teachers, you are all fantastic and are doing extraordinary things for our students. Be intentional in all areas because your kids need you more now than ever before. Take care of yourselves and your family and lean on your school family for support. We are here for you. To the community, we are all doing the best that we can, and we will get through this together. Batesville is truly an amazing community, and we will come out of this even stronger.”
Moeller stresses, “Teachers are working extremely hard behind the scenes. Please bear with us as we work through issues that arise. To my students, I wish we were together because I miss you terribly. Teachers, I know this is not what you signed up for, but I appreciate everything you are doing.”
Jackson adds, “It has verified what I already knew – Schools are a critical function of any community.”
