Three Batesville Community School Corp. educators with a collective 111 years of experience are retiring soon after a semester they couldn't imagine.
Batesville Primary School second-grade teacher Cari Schuck felt a sense of loss when her building closed. "It was so sudden and unexpected. The idea of how I was going to spend what remaining time I had with this group of students was ripped out from under my feet. The lessons, the field trips, the celebrations, the hugs, the smiles, the laughter, all vanished on Friday the 13th in March!"
"After I grieved, I mustered up the strength to finish strong. I became determined to not let my students, my second-grade team, my school or myself down. My grade level team and I collaborated and supported each other and got busy planning our e-learning lessons."
Kathy Kerker, BPS Dual Language Immersion kindergarten teacher, reports the pandemic "has caused a lot of anxiety about everyone’s safety and health. I miss the daily interaction with my students and the school family at BPS, but realize the importance of staying safe and healthy. My emotions have been a roller coaster through all of this. I recall that at first I thought the quarantine would pass before the end of the school year and we would get back to our normal way, but news updates made me soon realize that e-learning and closed buildings would be the norm. It was a challenge to embark on e-learning to the extent we were going to have to commit to, but it has helped me learn a lot of new things about technology. It has definitely kept me busy navigating through the e-learning process. I feel sad that my students will not be able to do some of the normal end-of-the-year kindergarten activities, but I have also seen and heard about how parents have had time to do some special things with their children due to the extra time they have spent with them."
Batesville Intermediate School media and instructional technology specialist Anne Amrhein says, "The COVID-19 pandemic certainly brought about an unanticipated spring semester! Probably like everyone else, my emotions were up and down for a while. I am a natural optimist, but I will admit to sadness that I haven’t been able to enjoy my students and colleagues in person this last semester. I miss the interactions and the energy that a roomful of children can provide. And I miss the library itself. It’s a wonderful space! However, in the scheme of a pandemic, my disappointment is easy to put into perspective, and I am grateful for so many things, including health, home and a long, rewarding career."
Kerker wants to tell her youngsters, "I treasure the time I have spent with them this year, even if it has looked a little different at the end. I will always remember them and look forward to watching them reach their dreams through life. I am impressed that they worked so hard to complete e-learning lessons and did so well!"
Schuck would like her second-graders to know "that I’m so proud of them for their hard work on their e-learning lessons and assignments. My students and their parents have been amazing! They are learning so many things from this experience that they won’t even realize until they’re older. They need to know that I didn’t want to scare them on that Friday when I said goodbye. At that time, I didn’t know how dire things were going to get. Never did I think we wouldn’t be returning to finish the school year. I want them to know that I feel very fortunate to have been their teacher."
Amrhein would like BIS students to realize, "as we wrap up this unique year, remember, your energy and curiosity, your opinions and talents — they all matter. You matter! Share yourself and your gifts with others. Keep learning. Be kind. Have fun."
Kerker earned a B.A. degree in elementary education with a special ed endorsement from Marian College, Indianapolis, then an M.A. in learning disabilities from Ball State University. After Kerker was a learning disabilities resource teacher half days for four years and a kindergarten teacher half days for two years, she worked all day as a K teacher for the past 37 years.
The other two educators have switched jobs more often. Amrhein received Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Indiana University and a library certification from Indiana State University. She was a first-grade teacher for four years, third-grade teacher for two years, fourth-grade teacher for 17 years and a media and instructional technology specialist for the past 13 years.
Schuck graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science degree, then earned a Master of Science degree in education from Purdue University. She began her career at Oldenburg Elementary School, teaching second grade for two years, then fourth grade for four years. After Batesville Primary School was built, Schuck taught third grade for 20 years and finally second grade for the remaining eight years.
Amrhein believes her greatest career accomplishment "is that I love teaching as much today as I did in my first year in 1984. I am pleased, and a little proud, that I have maintained my enthusiasm and interest in learning and teaching all these years. I have always made a conscious effort to prioritize what’s important and to create balance in my life so that I remain mentally, emotionally and physically healthy. I also think that it has a lot to do with the people in my life. I have and have had wonderful colleagues, friends and family to encourage, support and love me!"
According to Schuck, "There are many accomplishments that make me proud or make me feel like I’ve made a difference. One is seeing my students grow up and find their paths in life. Seeing them become loving parents. Another great accomplishment is learning and growing all the time! I started teaching when we had ditto machines, film strips and film projectors. So another accomplishment has been learning new technology and how to use it with my students. It has really paid off these last two months of school with e-learning."
Kerker believes her best achievement has been "getting to know and teach as many students as I have over the years. I have a treasured photo album at home with all my class composites back to my first year of teaching."
Amrhein advises younger counterparts, "If you love it, stick with it! Regularly take the time to step back and assess things. You want to focus your energy and talents on the important things, the things that really matter to you, your students and your school. And remember, one great thing about teaching is that as disheartening and exhausting as one day is, is as inspiring and rewarding the very next day can be."
Kerker offers these words of wisdom for beginning teachers: "Always keep in mind what is best for your students and work toward that goal. Stay motivated to learn new things. You never know when you will need to learn something new."
Schuck has many nuggets of truth for new teachers: "You are part of a team that wants the best for every child. Being an educator is very demanding! No one is perfect. You won’t make everyone happy. Be thick skinned. Follow your heart. Be kind. Be fair."
Now as she contemplates retirement, Kerker anticipates spending time with family "and enjoying the grandkids."
Schuck adds, "I’m looking forward to having time — time to spend with family and friends, time to travel, time to pursue other options, time to learn something new and possibly reinvent myself outside of the classroom."
Amrhein admits, "I don’t have any big plans. I have a lot of interests, such as gardening and cooking, that I know I will enjoy having the extra time for, and I hope to try to learn a few new things — all of which I will do beginning midmorning! For all 36 of my working years, being up and professional so early in the day was the worst part of the job. Of course, I’ll continue spending a good chunk of time every day reading. It will be nice to stay up as late as I want to finish a book without facing the consequences early the next morning!"
