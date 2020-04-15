"With COVID-19 closing down the Lawrenceburg Activity Center, the Dearborn County Retired Teachers Association weekly sewing of dresses and shorts came to an abrupt halt," reports member Cathy Mund. The dresses and shorts are designed and sewn from used and washed pillowcases and sent to missions and those in need all over the world.
When Mund saw Claudia Miller’s link (Sewing Soldiers) on the Dearborn County COVID-19 Task Force page, she contacted Miller to see how the association could possibly help. "I then approached our DCRTA sewing ladies and that was the beginning of the repurposing of our little group — from dresses and shorts to masks. This all began around March 25 and as of Easter, our group has made 379 masks!"
The group is getting numerous independent requests and is fulfilling those first.
Besides masks made for Sewing Soldiers (many going to Community Mental Health Center), they have been given to Chateau of Batesville Assisted Living as well as Gateway Rehabilitation Hospital, Florence, Kentucky. The seamstresses also pass out masks as they do curbside pickups at Walmart, Kroger and various banks. Recently several were sent to Phoenix to a nurse who works with cancer patients.
The masks are machine washable and individually bagged and labelled. They are made of three layers, two cotton fabric pieces with a layer of interfacing sandwiched between. The interfacing (learned from watching a video on mask making from a surgical nurse in Washington state) allows the mask to be water-repellent, and a greater protection against this super tiny virus.
Many thanks go to two special donors to the cause. Vicki Reiter, owner of Quilters Garden, Lawrenceburg, provided a whole bolt of that precious interfacing. Lucille Klerk, Greensburg, who received many dresses and shorts from the group for Samaritan Purse, gave beautiful cotton quilting fabric. Over half of the masks already made came from her stash.
This mask project would not be possible without the tireless efforts of DCRTA members and sewing angels Janet Hart, Jennifer McClamrock, Judy Mosier, Etta Bostwick, Patty Harper, Denise Kilburn, Marsha Malje, Delores Rector and Mund.
If any person or organization would like a free DCRTA mask, Mund can be contacted at camund@gmail.com or 513-518-5064. Orders will be filled on a first-come-first-served basis.
Persons who would like to support the cause may donate the most needed supplies: quarter-inch elastic and interfacing. Checks can be made payable to DCRTA and mailed to Cathy Mund, 16511 Possum Ridge, Aurora, IN 47001.
