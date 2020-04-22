Are you interested in pursuing a Purdue University degree for a fraction of the cost of attending classes in West Lafayette? High school students graduating in 2020 and 2021 and their parents and those students interested in transferring from another college or university or returning to school are invited to register now for virtual visits of the Purdue Polytechnic Richmond facilities.
During virtual visits, students will have the opportunity to meet one-one-one with a student affairs administrator; ask questions about degrees, admissions, cost of attendance and financial aid; and discuss their interests further.
Register for a virtual tour online at https://polytechnic.purdue.edu/richmond and clicking on the Virtual Visit banner. A member of the student services team will be in contact with details on the virtual tour.
Degrees offered at the Purdue Polytechnic Richmond include eight highly sought after bachelor’s degree programs in animation, computer graphics, engineering technology, game development and design, industrial engineering technology, mechanical engineering technology, robotics engineering technology and web programming and design. Over 94% of Purdue Polytechnic Richmond graduates find a job in their chosen field upon graduation and earn an average starting salary of $61,450.
For more information about degrees and programs, visit polytechnic.purdue.edu/Richmond.
