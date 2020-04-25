Oldenburg Academy senior Ruth Heile's advice for high school freshmen is "just be yourself and don’t be afraid to meet new people or try new things – or try everything!"
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "All my schooling has switched to online classes and all my extracurriculars have been cancelled. ... I am also part of the Academy Singers, but our practices and concert have also been cancelled. When I’m not doing work, I’m either finding a new way to stay occupied with my siblings or talking to friends on video calls."
The Milan resident adds, "I am concerned about all the people who don’t have a safe home and who are being forced to live in dangerous or abusive situations. For a lot of kids, school was the only place they felt safe or could get a hot meal, so I’m concerned about all those kids who don’t have that anymore."
Her future plans include attending the University of Southern Indiana and majoring in civil engineering. "I was always curious about how things worked and wanted to understand how things were built and also know more about how humans interact with nature. Civil engineering seemed like a field that would allow me to study all these things .... I want to use the skills I gain in college to help design greener solutions for environmental problems," reports the St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Sunman, member.
She received the Presidential Scholarship from USI, which covers tuition, housing, meals and a book stipend.
My family: parents Jeff Heile and Lynn Seiler; siblings Elie, 20; Peter, 16; Ben, 14; Greg, 12; Clare, 10
OA memories: I always had fun participating in the theater productions, especially this past production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and playing the villain. The cast always feels like family by the end of the show. I also will always remember the softball team. While we didn’t get a season this year, I’ll always remember the good times we had playing the game or just hanging in the dugout or on the bus when games got rained out.
Best courses: My favorite class was either theater or choir. I took two years of each. Those classes would always put me in a good mood. I loved putting on skits with my class and learning about the history of the theater. Choir would always take place in the morning before school and was my favorite way to start the day.
Impactful educator: Mr. (Brian) Knueven is probably the teacher who influenced me the most. I had him as a teacher all four years of high school for theater, German, applied music and choir. In addition to teaching me about German grammar, the history of theater, parts of the stage and good singing/piano playing posture, he also taught me a lot of life skills, like personal responsibility, having a good attitude and how to be on time. Mr. Knueven was a teacher who I could always go to, to talk or just hang out in his classroom after school while I waited for practice.
Top of the list: Choir is definitely my favorite activity because I could start my day off having fun with friends and the music always put me in a good mood no matter how bad my morning was. Concerts were always equally as fun to prepare for as they were to perform. I also loved being on the softball team because I could be active outside and expand my friend group by hanging out with a fun group of people that I normally didn’t talk to.
Other extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Freshman Retreat Core Team, Adopt-a-Sis, Sewing Club, Art Club
Favorite hobby: quilting
