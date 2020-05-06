Henry Meyer says his greatest accomplishments are "graduating in the top percentage of my class because it felt rewarding to see all of my hard work pay off ... (and) starting three sports that I had never even thought of trying before I started high school."
"The health care system of America concerns me because it is a necessary resource that a lot of Americans do not have easy access to and I hope to see that change," he says.
The Oldenburg Academy senior, who was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and moved to Versailles when he was about 1, enjoys traveling, listening to music, reading, playing games and hiking. "I feel that I am an open-minded, independent and opportunistic person who takes advantage of any opportunity that I can to use as an advantage in my life. I like to gain exposure to a variety of experiences in order to expand my view of the world as well as explore topics that I find interesting."
"I plan on attending the University of Minnesota to major in biology and, eventually, attend medical school. My main goal is to become a surgeon and volunteer a majority of my time with Doctors Without Borders. I want to volunteer for them because I enjoy traveling and want to incorporate that into my job, and I want to be able to make an impact and help the world for the better with my profession."
Why I chose biology: This is a strong major for someone considering medical school, so I figured it would be my safest choice. I also find biology very interesting, so it was a win-win situation for me.
Postsecondary award: I received the National Scholarship worth $60,000 over four years from the University of Minnesota.
Changes due to COVID-19: Initially, my family’s spring break trip got canceled. I was also planning on a few college visits, but those were canceled as well. On the topic of school, prom and senior sports were canceled and our graduation ceremony is postponed until August, which is upsetting.
Honors: Twister Spirit Award for tennis, American Mathematics Contest 10 Test first place, highest yearly average in multiple classes, Honor Camper and E-Teamer of the Year at my summer job at YMCA Camp Ernst
Best courses: My advanced placement computer science, chemistry, biology and English classes have all been my favorites. My teachers are really what made me enjoy the classes. They have all been very supportive and led engaging classes that were fun to be a part of.
Educators: All of my high school teachers have been extremely influential and supportive to my education. However, Mrs. Mulford, my first-grade teacher at South Ripley, has had the greatest influence on my overall education. She was the teacher who made me love learning and taught students from a hands-on and personal approach to get them engaged in a topic.
Extracurricular activities: My favorites were tennis and swim because they are both fun and engaging sports that focus on individual skill improvement while still being able to have fun with a team .... I also participated in golf, Academy Ambassadors, Recyclones, Youth Philanthropy, National Honor Society, Adopt-a-Sis and a mission trip to Puerto Rico.
Advice for freshmen: Don’t overstress yourself trying to balance a lot of different things. Do what you can so you can do it to the best of your abilities. However, don’t be scared to try new things.
My family: parents Chris and Casey Meyer; sister Nora Meyer, 15
What I would change if I could: Having a chance to actually finish out my senior year at school instead of online. Other than that, I think I would have liked to join the swim team my freshman year instead of my senior year because I enjoyed it a lot more than I expected and would like to have had a longer time on the team.
My jobs: I now work as a counselor at the summer camp I’ve been going to for 10 years, Camp Ernst. I’ve learned a lot from both my co-counselors and my campers. The most impactful lesson has definitely been to take time for self-care. If you’re not at 100%, then you can’t be doing your job at 100%. I also used to work at the Batesville McDonald’s, but left at the beginning of my senior year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.