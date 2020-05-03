"I am still unsure of where I will be attending college, but as of now I have narrowed it down to Bellarmine University and Case Western Reserve University," says Grace Mack. "I plan to major in premed and Spanish."
Another goal the Oldenburg Academy senior would like to accomplish is "to do mission work in foreign countries around the world. The summer after my freshman year, I went on a mission trip to Haiti and I loved it. I loved meeting and interacting with all of the people we were helping. This trip inspired me and made me want to do mission work more often."
"When I was a sophomore in high school, I was hospitalized for two weeks and during that time I got to experience firsthand the work of doctors. I realized I wanted to be able to help people in the way my doctors had helped me. My junior year I took advanced placement biology and anatomy because I loved learning about the human body. Spring break my junior year, I went on a mission trip to Puerto Rico and struggled with being unable to communicate with the people we were helping because of the language barrier. I had been studying Spanish since kindergarten and had always been amazed by the language. My hope is that by studying Spanish in college, I will be able to become fluent and use the language on mission trips."
The St. Louis Catholic Church member has received numerous awards throughout her high school years for voice, drama, academics and sports, including soccer and track.
My family: parents Pete and Dr. Deb Mack, Batesville; siblings Spencer, 16; Christian, 13; and Kathryn, 10
Reminiscing: Some of my fondest high school memories were dancing in the parking lot after musical practice freshman year, bus rides to soccer games, car rides to soccer practice, trips to Marian University with Academy Singers ... and AP Spanish trips to the coffee shop.
Best courses: I loved my theater arts class my freshman year because the class was small and we got to do fun acting activities. In this class, I was able to be myself without the fear of others’ judgment. I also loved my internship at Forefront Dermatology first semester because I got to assist with Mohs surgeries. I enjoyed AP Spanish because we got to talk in Spanish the entire time and learn about other cultures.
Favorite OA activities: soccer and drama – I liked them because they taught me to work hard and helped me to come out of my shell and express myself. I also made many new and lasting friendships.
Other extracurriculars: Student Council, Freshman Retreat Core Team, TriForce Mission Team, National Honor Society, Academy Ambassadors, Campus Ministry, Adopt-A-Sis (talking and spending time with elderly religious sisters), Safe Passage Club (raising awareness for domestic violence), Ballroom Dance Club, Academic Team, high school youth group
Greatest accomplishments: winning sectionals my sophomore, junior and senior years of high school soccer and being able to work up the courage to sing the national anthem at basketball and soccer games
What I would change about my high school years: be more outgoing. I feel like sometimes my fear to go out of my comfort zone held me back from doing things that I would have really enjoyed.
Advice for freshmen: Don’t be afraid to do things that might make you uncomfortable because you could discover a new passion. Life is short, treasure each day and make the most of it.
St. Louis Catholic School educator: Mrs. Linda Ortman was the best math teacher I ever had. She made learning math fun and challenging, and the math foundation that she gave me carried me through high school math.
Part-time job: I am currently employed at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Working at the library has led me to meet some of the greatest, most supportive people in my life and has helped me to gain experience interacting with many different kinds of people.
Effects of COVID-19: The pandemic has made life more interesting. Since I can’t go on college visits, hang out with friends or go to school, most of my time is spent doing schoolwork and spending time soaking up the sun, reading or watching Netflix .... The economy and businesses that are suffering because of the closures are concerning because it is uncertain the effects that the quarantine will have on these businesses.
