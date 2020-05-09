Elizabeth "Biz" Mullen says the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her plans this spring. "I am sad that I have missed out on many senior traditions, and finishing my classes online has presented new challenges. I have enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with family at our home in North Carolina."
"Even before this crisis, I was concerned with inequality in access to health care in the U.S. and across the world. I believe it is a great injustice that so many people do not receive care simply because of where they were born, their ability to pay or the stigma surrounding their illness. The current situation has made these inequalities more well-known, so I hope it can mobilize people at every level of our health care system to begin to address these inequalities," points out the daughter of David and Nancy Mullen, Batesville.
"I will attend Indiana University and major in health care management and policy," reports the Oldenburg Academy senior. "After receiving my bachelor's, I would like to join the Peace Corps to travel, practice a foreign language and develop skills in grassroots nonprofit work. Later, I would like to pursue a graduate degree and lobby for health care policies that expand access and reduce cost."
At OA, "I loved my advanced placement United States history class during my junior year. Even though it was Mr. (Eric) Feller’s first time teaching it, he still made it a super fun and engaging class. Traditional classwork was combined with creative projects like posters and even a “meeting of the minds,” where the whole class had lunch together and discussed issues from the time period from the perspective of a specific historical figure. Most importantly, he trusted our class to work hard, so was able to be really flexible. This was extremely helpful during such a stressful year. I have also loved my advanced placement art classes. OA does a great job of providing time and resources to all of its fine art students. Mrs. (Theresa) Murphy has also been a great support through my two AP portfolios. She offers great advice, encouragement and out-of-the-box ideas. She even goes above and beyond by having other art teachers and former students critique our work."
My siblings: David, 26; Daniel, 24; Adam, 20
Influential educator: Señorita (Marshall) Kellenburger has been such a supportive teacher and mentor. Soon after she began teaching at OA, I began applying for the Indiana University Honors Program in Foreign Languages. I was behind where I needed to be in my Spanish skills, but she connected me with a ton of resources and advice that prepared me. ... Now, I am in her AP Spanish class, feel prepared for the exam and love the language!
Favorite activities: During spring break of my junior year, I went on a mission trip to Puerto Rico with two OA teachers and six other students. I was a student leader for fundraising and planning. I loved learning about the culture, getting to serve others and having fun with my friends and teachers. I also loved my four years on the OA Swim Team. It is a sport built on supporting and pushing each other. I cannot thank Coach Kat, Molly, Nate, Paris and Emma enough for making my swim team experience great!
Best accomplishments: I am most proud of the variety in my experiences. The growth that came from trying many different things, succeeding at some and failing at others, is more valuable to me than any single award or project.
Honors: National Merit Commended Scholar, OA Mother Theresa Hackelmeier Scholarship, 2019 Scholastic Art Award Silver Key Portfolio in Printmaking, 2019 Batesville Area Arts Council Trophy Winning Drawing Portfolio, Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, Indiana University Honors Program in Foreign Languages Certificate of Excellence
Postsecondary awards: From IU, I received a Provost Scholarship, Hutton Honors College Scholarship and Indiana Leadership Award. I also received direct admission into the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and was invited to live in its Civil Leaders Center.
Part-time job: I lifeguarded and served food at the Hillcrest Country Club pool over summer 2018, 2019 and will continue this summer. I have developed discipline and service skills from this.
Hobbies: cooking and listening to music with my family, drawing, painting and sewing
