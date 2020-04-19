Brelage, Doris

In 2008, the Batesville community lost Doris Brelage through an accidental death. The registered nurse and EMS member spent 37 years at Margaret Mary Health in the capacities of director of nursing, manager of surgical nursing and infection control practitioner. Following her untimely death, the family established the Doris A. Brelage Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund.

Applications are now being accepted for the Doris A. Brelage Nursing Scholarship, according to Ripley County Community Foundation officials.

To qualify for the scholarship, candidates must meet these qualifications:

• Applicant must be a graduate of Batesville High School or a nominee of a practicing nurse at Margaret Mary Health.

• Applicant must have been admitted to an accredited nursing school, or must be an LPN at any Batesville health care facility going on in an RN program in an accredited nursing school.

• Applicant must be preparing to begin his or her clinicals.

• Applicant must obtain a written recommendation from an RN practicing at MMH. This recommendation may not be written by a selection committee member or family member.

• Applicant must demonstrate proven dedication to community service.

• Applicant must demonstrate excellent people skills needed in the field of nursing, including compassion, empathy and a positive attitude.

• Applicant must have a 2.8 or above GPA in college courses.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. June 1. The application is available on the foundation website https://rccfonline.org/scholarships-2/.

The Ripley County Community Foundation can be contacted at 13 E. George St., Suite B, Batesville, or via telephone at 812-933-1098.

