The Duke Energy Foundation has announced $382,000 in grants to support Indiana K-12 programs focused on summer reading programs, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and experiential learning.
Among the 25 grantees was Milan Community Schools, which received $7,500.
Given the COVID-19 crisis, the foundation has also provided each organization with the flexibility to reschedule programming.
“These extraordinary education organizations are essential to the well-being and success of our state in these difficult times,” said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. “We are grateful for the work they do to serve our communities, and recognize that flexibility in applying these funds is needed during this time of uncertainty.”
