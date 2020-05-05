In an effort to support families impacted by the recent significant economic downturn, Marian University will award 50 full-tuition scholarships to high school seniors in Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars program who enroll as freshmen during the 2020-21 academic year. 21st Century Scholars is a state-funded program that provides tuition scholarships to students who enroll in the program during seventh- or eighth-grade, and meet income-eligibility, academic performance and other requirements throughout high school.
Students who apply quickly for the scholarships and have earned a high grade-point average in high school will be given first preference until all 50 scholarships are awarded. Funding this initiative of full-tuition scholarships will require a $5 million commitment from Marian University.
University officials stated that they have already begun a fundraising campaign among alumni, friends and foundations who have offered support over the past month to make these scholarships a reality. The scholarships provided by Marian University, along with Pell Grants and state 21st Century Scholar funding, will ensure four-year full-tuition scholarships for students who maintain their academic standing.
“In keeping with our vision as a leadership institution, our vocational calling and values and our track record of attracting, retaining and, most importantly, graduating a significant number of students from these middle- and lower-income households, Marian University is compelled to take action and offer assistance to those who have been financially impacted by the pandemic and resulting economic downturn,” Marian University President Daniel Elsener said. “This initiative is not only good for students themselves – it is an essential investment in our community and beyond to provide diverse professional educators, health care workers, business leaders and more. While raising these funds will be a challenge, it will also be a tremendous blessing for both the giver and the recipient, and it will forever change the lives of the students and all those they’ll serve.”
“The 21st Century Scholars Program is designed to ensure that every student can afford the opportunity provided by a college education,” Teresa Lubbers, Indiana Higher Education Commissioner said. “These students have worked hard since middle school and are prepared for college and career success. We partner with institutions throughout the state, and it’s encouraging that Marian University is stepping up to provide a full-tuition scholarship, continuing the university’s longstanding commitment to low-income Hoosier students.”
Eligible students should contact Marian University at 317-955-6000 or admissions@marian.edu.
