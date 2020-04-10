Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees member Marianne Glick and her spouse, Mike Woods, have committed $500,000 in matching funds across the state for Ivy Tech’s newly established COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist students.
The COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide increased flexibility to assist the Lawrenceburg/Batesville campus in meeting unforeseen challenges head-on in the coming days. The campus specifically has $25,000 in matching funds available. Glick and Woods pledged $15,000 as a dollar for dollar match. The Lawrenceburg/Batesville campus also has $10,000 from local resources to match $2 for every dollar of the first $5,000 raised, quadrupling every dollar of the first $5,000 contributed! The funds will be entirely unrestricted charitable donations and gifts at any level help meet the campus’ time-sensitive needs. Local funds must be secured by April 30 in order to benefit from the matching gifts.
“We wanted to do something to help Ivy Tech students at this challenging time,” the couple shared. “We hope this gift will inspire others to open their hearts to enable our students to have access to the resources they need to stay in school and stay healthy.”
“Our No. 1 goal during this COVID-19 health crisis is to provide quick financial support to ensure our Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg/Batesville students’ continued educational success,” Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg/Batesville Chancellor Mark Graver said. “We have students expressing many needs during this emergency, such as assistance with tuition, textbooks, technology access and even basic living needs since losing employment. This incredible kind and generous gift from ITCC State Board of Trustees member Marianne Glick and her spouse, Mike Woods, along with locally raised dollars from compassionate individuals will provide financial relief to many of our students in need.”
Ivy Tech’s President Sue Ellspermann announced that all campus buildings have been closed and over 70,000 students, faculty and staff will operate in an online instructional virtual environment.
“As always, our top priority is to safeguard the health and well-being of our students,” said Ellspermann. “Many of our students already faced challenges, including juggling work, family and school, food insecurity, child care needs and even housing uncertainty. We are incredibly humbled and grateful for Marianne and Mike and their pledge of $500,000 in matching funds across the state. This makes it possible for us to truly help our students who need it now more than ever.”
“Their commitment to Ivy Tech student success is unwavering and their philanthropic hearts are truly full of passion for the betterment of tomorrow,” said John M. Murphy, Ivy Tech Foundation president. “We are very appreciative of Marianne and Mike stepping up and providing such a tremendous match to our campuses to meet unforeseen challenges head-on in the coming days.”
For more information on the Covid-19 Relief Fund and where to donate, please visit impact.ivytech.edu/COVID.Relief.Fund
