Ivy Tech Community College is now offering a free patient care attendant (PCA) course in response to the much-needed support of long-term care facilities in Indiana. Ivy Tech will provide the five-hour classroom portion of the PCA class virtually through Zoom, while the long-term care facilities will be responsible for three hours of skills training and check-offs at the facility.
“Ivy Tech has a longstanding relationship with the long-term care providers in our state,” said Mary Anne Sloan, vice president of health care. “Our ability to offer this training at no cost to them is one way to assist in increasing the ability of long-term care facilities to provide safe and efficient care to some of our most vulnerable citizens. Our faculty are committed to providing this important training and are very excited for the opportunity.”
Upon completion, the eight-hour course will allow individuals to assist long-term care residents with basic needs, such as feeding assistance and dressing. Individuals must register through a long-term care facility to attend the training.
For more information, contact Martha Moody at mmoody24@ivytech.edu.
