The Batesville High School Drama Club spring musical was poised to be “Footloose” until COVID-19 roared through Indiana.
Sixty-five students had volunteered to act, sing and dance onstage or be behind the scenes working on the set and tech crews or in the pit orchestra. Five adults were ready to help: director Lisa Barnett, assistant director Paul Satchwill, pit orchestra conductor Josiah Keith, vocal director Rachel Quillian and choreographer Danyel Mann.
Barnett, the club adviser who last directed the show here in 2005, recalls, “We had been working for three weeks ... We had Act I blocked (students rehearse where they stand onstage and when they move during specific scenes). Several of the soloists/small groups had already rehearsed with Miss (Rachel) Quillian.” Dancers were ready for their first choreography rehearsal.
“In late March and early April, I had high hopes that we could continue with the production. I told the students during our last rehearsal, Thursday, March 12, that I would do anything I could to make sure they were able to perform. We had a full-cast read-through of Act I. We started the rehearsal with questions about what was happening with COVID-19. On that date, gatherings of no more than 250 had just been announced. I remember being up front by the stage and looking out at their faces. They were ready to forge onward with the show. They were eager to perform.
“Once school was moved to e-learning for the remainder of the year,” the April 24-25 musical was postponed and Concord Theatricals, New York, which owns the rights to “Footloose,” was notified. The Batesville Middle School seventh-grade language arts and reading teacher points out, “There is a possibility that we could perform in November or the spring of 2021. This is very dependent on what school looks like in the fall, and if we were able to replace our seniors. I feel so badly for the seniors who have missed this opportunity to share their talents with the community.”
Senior Paige Ausenbaugh has spent her Bulldog years helping out behind the curtain. “I am part of set crew. I help build the sets for the plays/musicals, work the shows by opening doors for families and hand out programs, and I also help actors with quick costume changes every once in a while.”
When “Footloose” was cancelled, “I was honestly really heartbroken. ... Since this was my last musical, I was really looking forward to it. ... I love how the musicals bring everyone together. Everyone — actors and backstage crew — works incredibly hard to make sure every last detail is right and, in the end, we get to see it all come together.”
Classmate Sally Heppner, a three-year set crew member, who also perfected actors’ hair and makeup for productions, says, “It felt extremely surreal and I couldn’t process the fact that our last production as seniors wouldn’t happen. However, I slowly started to look on the bright side, which is that I had an amazing three years of Drama Club that I wouldn’t trade for the world.”
Senior Zack Chambers’ specialty is building sets. At the time Hoosiers were ordered to stay at home, “I was specifically working on an 8-by-16-foot-wide, 8-foot-tall riser for the actors to perform on. I was quite sad about not getting to witness ... (‘Footloose’), but sadder to realize the riser I was building was never going to be completed. It would have been, in my estimation, the biggest standing structure, built solely by students, meant to be performed upon” at BHS. “That was a sad day indeed.”
Soon after playing Anne Frank in a January BHS play, Ciera Belter was prepping to portray Ariel, a rebellious teenage girl who has an abusive boyfriend and strict father in the musical. “I was definitely disappointed” when it was scrapped. “Having to miss out on it feels like a huge loss.”
She muses, “Performing onstage is one of my favorite things in the world. I love being able to tell a story through live performance and have an impact on an audience.”
Chambers wanted to be involved because “’Footloose’ has a great story. It is a classic and it isn’t nearly as crass as ‘Grease’ was at some points. I love working with the set crew no matter the show, but when the show is beloved by all the people around you, it only heightens the joy of bringing it to fruition.”
At least the production was interrupted before Belter had learned her lines. She remembers, “I had only begun to memorize them because we went over the script as a whole cast a few times. I have a pretty good memory, so it’s not that difficult for me to memorize lines. I usually make someone in my family go over a scene with me again and again until I have them down.”
The set builder already had invested time “brainstorming set ideas, cleaning the shop and building the sets. By the time it was cancelled, we had already put in about five hours, if not more. But if you count the experience to get here, all four years with around 12 shows.”
The BHS teens aren’t bored at home. Ausenbaugh relates, “I love painting and cooking, so if I am not doing homework, I am experimenting in the kitchen or working on a painting.” Chambers is multitalented: “I juggle, fold origami, play the harmonica, knit, read, code and sing, among many other things.” Belter has been drawn to watching a lot of TV and movies. “I also try to go outside as much as I can and spend time with my family.” Heppner stays connected with friends through video chats, “which helps me feel a little happier. I also like to take walks and watch movies with my family.”
When students can reunite, Ausenbaugh says, “I can’t wait to see my set crew family again. I have a feeling we will all head backstage one day to hang out and eat food.” Belter confesses, “I’m most excited to be able to see plays and musicals again.”
Chambers may take on a mentor role. “I’m looking forward to hopefully going back sometime the next school year and hanging out with the next generation of set crew. I think I’ll get together with a few friends and maybe perform a song sometime, too.”
Heppner observes, “I’m excited for the community to be able to hold their events through organizations like BAAC (Batesville Area Arts Council), which always help bring the town together and show off talented artists in the area. Not only that, but I’m excited to stand on the sidelines and see the awesome productions BHS puts together next year.”
Ausenbaugh’s next step is to major in elementary education at the University of Southern Indiana, Evansville. “I have dreams of becoming a kindergarten, first- or second-grade teacher.” Belter will study law and public policy at the Indiana University O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Heppner will also head to IU to major in psychology.
After serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Chambers will be on the mechanical engineering track at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
The 32-year director explains why “Footloose” may or may not be performed soon. “We choose the musical each year based on the talent that we have. As I tell the students, ‘You have to have people who can sing the vocal parts.’ For example, in this show, we need a tenor for Ren McCormick. This part was to be played by Ben Moster. When we performed the show in 2005, Charlie Lang played this part. Ariel Shaw was to be played by Ciera Belter. This character has a wide vocal range, including some very high notes. Elizabeth (Rosebrough) Miller had this role in 2005. Additionally, Kari Reer was to play Rusty, one of Ariel’s friends. She has some very high notes and must be a strong singer. Alicia Siefert played this part in 2005.”
Barnett keeps coming back year after year “because of the students. I absolutely love their work ethic and talent. We truly have some amazing students in our community.”
