Oldenburg Academy teachers continue to educate students virtually during this time of novel coronavirus concerns.
"Leading up to switching over 100% to online learning was full of watching several videos, searching for new ideas, learning how to utilize online learning tools/platforms and assigning work digitally," reports Debbie Gregg, who teaches English 9 and is in charge of campus ministry. For the latter, "we created a Google Classroom to have one place for students to access videos, talks, articles, prayers and music to build them up spiritually.
"We are able to meet 'face to face' digitally during our scheduled Google Meet class times, but it still is not the same as being together in person; one major challenge is internet issues for a few students and myself since many of us have multiple people working or learning from home at this time."
Anatomy, physiology and biology teacher Shane Coppotelli says, "All lessons begin by defining a clear objective that serves as the foundation. Preparation seems to require the most time so we’re able to elicit the same level of engagement that would be present in the classroom. Being able to decipher engagement through student participation and body language during a lesson is limited through a virtual platform, so lessons are more overtly constructed using a variety of tools to differentiate the lesson and engage each student. Such tools help drive collaboration between students, allow some of the quieter students to actively participate and also serve as a frequent formative assessment. Ideally the virtual environment will feel as close to what occurs in the classroom as possible.
"Delivery of the lesson occurs through Google Meet. Each student is able to login to the virtual classroom at the same time as their classmates and learn together. We currently have one hour with each class that can be flexibly modified depending on the students’ needs. During the lesson, the use of Google Meet allows the monitoring of participation through the use of a chat function and each student’s video being on a dedicated screen. If a student’s participation seems to be low, the virtual platform allows for a less invasive intervention to ensure learning is occurring. Likewise, extra individualized meeting time can occur for those students at the beginning of the day and the end."
Gary Moorman reveals, "In P.E. (physical education), we do a medium difficulty level workout. For health (class), we have been discussing the current worldwide pandemic. The kids will then complete an independent assignment aligned with our current spot in our curriculum. Finally, the strength and fitness class has a very challenging 'body weight' workout program we purchased when this situation arose."
Due to a few seconds lag on the connection at times, he observes, "You have to wait for the chuckles if you are particularly witty or funny that day."
Spanish teacher Marshall Kellenburger reveals, "With any lesson, I try to plan backwards, starting from what I think is the essential take-away or skill I want the kids to leave the lesson or unit with. With our altered schedule, I don't have as much time as I'd like to have every day with the kids, but I still want them to make progress in their language abilities. We always meet through Google Meet for me to check in with the kids and from there I present my lessons from a slideshow or show videos, which works well.
"It's obviously more difficult to teach without the face-to-face interaction, especially as a foreign language teacher. Language is best taught through speaking, gestures, drawing on the board. It's hard to keep the momentum and stay in the target language when you can't float around and answer questions as students practice speaking or writing. I'm also worried that the more quiet or shy students, who don't self-advocate when they're confused, won't reach out. In class I can always walk around and check in, but without seeing them face to face, it's hard to know."
When preparing a lesson, Jonathon Maple, who teaches economics and entrepreneurship/marketing, maintains, "I usually review content and think about the best way to present the material – I am a firm believer in 'facilitating' the learning, so I pose questions and learn with the students. Fortunately, there is a lot to talk regarding our economy and even marketing in business right now. This has been incredibly helpful to make real world connections. It also keeps students engaged. I find myself covering content and standards through some fascinating discussions with students about COVID-19."
He says his biggest challenge is "not having my whiteboard! When utilizing Google Meet, I want to show graphs and write words big on my whiteboard! I also am not able to move around – sitting still in front of a computer is hard for me."
The assistant principal points out, "I've learned that this isn't all bad. There are aspects of e-learning that I like and see as beneficial. I'm wondering if we are headed down a path that we could see more e-learning in the future. I also think this could change the workforce and 'work from home' mentality."
Gregg notes, "I have learned that flexibility is important, and that I must be willing to adapt my plans and my vision for how my school year will wrap up for the freshman English class."
Kellenburger agrees, "Flexibility and communication are key! Whether it's staff meetings, class meetings, due dates, you just have to be flexible and communicate."
Moorman has also discovered "the kids are just as funny on camera as they are in person."
Coppotelli reports, "It can be easy to focus on the amount of change that has occurred in a small amount of time or get caught up on the challenges, but one major thing I’ve learned is that students are much more resilient than we often give them credit. Each student has adapted and continually rose to the occasion. Likewise, it has helped me realize that e-learning doesn’t have to be thought of as an 'inferior' mode of instruction or learning. If you provide opportunities for authentic engagement, students will naturally adapt."
He adds, "It’s been great to interact with the students virtually, but not interacting with students during sports has been the one thing I’ve missed most. The classroom provides one type of interaction, but in sports you’re able to really see their character develop in the face of adversity." He sends students his deepest gratitude. "Each day they have demonstrated their professionalism and remain invested in their education. It’s easy to view all that has occurred in a negative light, but their positivity has been inspiring .... Hang in there, we’re all going to be better because of this."
Gregg emphasizes, "A smile, a comment, a greeting, an encouraging word, a question or a suggestion are things that we take for granted, so we are trying to communicate now at a distance; it's making me appreciate my class and my fellow staff members so much more .... students, remember that you are not alone. Remember that it is OK to feel upset, anxious, confused or even at peace; remember that you have many people praying for you and many who are here for you. Remember to have gratitude for all of the people and things that we sometimes take for granted. Remember to have hope."
Kellenburger announces, "I just miss being with the kids, doing the regular day-to-day goofy things – seeing the kids during passing period, chatting with them before the bell rings, sewing club, being with the cheerleaders that I coach, having lunch in my classroom with a small group of girls that come to just hang out. The education goes on, and I'm thankful we're set up to keep teaching the kids. But the atmosphere and the community of OA are so special, and it's just not something you can get enough of working from home."
Maple stresses, "The relationship with the students, that is the foundation of education. We are truly all in this together .... I'm fortunate to continue seeing and interacting with students who care and understand. It gives me great hope for the future."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.