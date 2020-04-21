Sixty-six members of the East Central High School/Sunman-Dearborn Middle School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America attended the 2020 State Leadership Conference March 5-7 at the Horizon Convention Center, Muncie.
The conference was led by 10 FCCLA state officers from across the state. ECHS senior Katelynn Osman served as 2019-20 state president and led the general sessions throughout the conference. Natalie Douthit, an ECHS senior and vice president of STAR (Students Taking Action for Recognition) events, and Hayley Lewis, ECHS junior and vice president of community service, led various sessions. The theme for the conference was “Be Incredible,” where students experienced a dynamic motivational speaker Ryan Moran.
In addition to attending the conference, ECHS FCCLA chapter members also competed in STAR events: Maria Deddens, Natalie Klei and Lydia Trabel, Public Policy Advocacy Project Level 3 Division, gold medal; Bella Karle, Career Investigation Division 2, gold; Katelynn Osman, Focus on Children Division 3, gold; Lara Moster and Olivia Stenger, Chapter Service Project Display Division 2, gold; Hayley Lewis, Kaytlin Collins and Natalie Douthit, Chapter Service Project Portfolio Division 3, silver; Maddie Zurweller, Chapter Service Portfolio Level 2, silver; Becca Tupper and Bella Woodyard, Chapter Service Portfolio Division 2, silver; Karly Scholl, Maycey Lewis and Janae Siebert, Focus on Children Division 2, silver; Jocelyn Hylton, Focus on Children Division 3, silver; and Madi Adams and Michelle Batta, Interpersonal Communications Division 2, gold.
Also, Camryn Randolph and Stephany Phillips, Interpersonal Communications Level 3, gold; Bianca Fliehman and Makayla Miles, Entrepreneurship Level 3, gold; Emma Green, Leadership Division 2, silver; Sophie Allen, Paige Lyness and Emma Wilhelm, National Programs in Action Level 2, gold; Mia Klem, Megan Sierra and Josie Volpenhein, National Programs in Action Division 2, gold; Lacey Kelly and Madison Miller, Promote and Publicize FCCLA Division 3, gold; Erin Carson, Repurpose and Redesign Division 3, silver; Hannah Middleton, Teach and Train Division 3, gold; Hannah Laymon, Sustainability Challenge Division 2, silver; Amelia Hartman, Maria Hartman and John Lake, Baking and Pastry, bronze; and Mykenzie Fields, Elizabeth Backus and Rylie Hillgrove, Baking Pastry, bronze.
SDMS students competed in Division 1 STAR events: Katie Baier, Chloe Stewart and Cyera Power, Chapter Service Display, gold; Emily Newkirk, Layla Bogen, Charleigh Combs and Callie Bentley, Focus on Children, gold; Shelby Dawson and Lileigh Wagner, Interpersonal Communications, silver; Danielle Griffin, Cassie Callahan, Alayna Workman, National Programs in Action, gold; Madison Newkirk, Nutrition and Wellness, silver; Kara Rowland, Ava Fox and Macy Miller, Professional Presentation, gold; Jocelyn Inderhees, Promote and Publicize, gold; and Reagan Bumgardner, Repurpose and Redesign, gold.
Students who were national qualifiers in their events were Maria Deddens, Natalie Klei, Lydia Trabel, Madison Adams, Michelle Batta, Kaytlin Collins, Katelynn Osman, Natalie Douthit, Lara Moster, Olivia Stenger, Maddie Zurweller, Hayley Lewis, Maycey Lewis, Avery Daniels, Sophie Allen, Emma Wilhelm, Paige Lyness, Bella Karle, Karly Scholl, Stephany Phillips, Camryn Randolph, Josie Volpenhein, Mia Klem, Megan Sierra, Madison Miller, Lacey Kelly, Hannah Laymon, Hannah Middleton, Chloe Stewart, Cyera Power, Katie Baier, Macy Miller, Kara Rowland, Ava Fox, Layla Bogen, Charleigh Combs, Callie Bentley, Shelby Dawson, Lileigh Wagner, Danielle Griffin, Cassie Callahan, Alayna Workman, Madison Newkirk, Reagan Bumgardner, Jocelyn Inderhees and Emily Newkirk. They may compete in Washington, D.C. in July.
Several students competed in Indiana FCCLA State Projects and received these awards: Avigail Lemmel, Career Exploration, silver; Kamdyn Galey, Bree Cleary and Lydia Trabel, Sharing Moments in the Lives of the Elderly, gold; Livia Eger and Aliyiah Hendren, Early Childhood Healthy Snack Project, gold; Cecillia Williams, Early Childhood Learning Pac, gold; Gabrielle Karle, Madelyn Reddell and Majesty Waller, Early Childhood Learning Pac, participation; Tia McGowan, FCCLA in Action, participation; Natalie Douthit and Katelynn Osman, FCCLA in Action, gold; Natalie Klei, Madison Miller, Megan Sierra, Mia Klem and Josie Volpenhein, FCCLA in Action, silver; and Jocelyn Hylton, FCCLA in Action, participation.
Two ECHS students were elected state officers and will serve with 12 other high school students on a team for the 2020-21 school year, representing 3,100 members across the state. They are Maria Deddens, president, and Hayley Lewis, vice president of community service.
The most prestigious award for both the ECHS and SDMS chapters was the Gold Honor Chapter Award. They were two of only nine chapters in the state to receive this award. The chapter received recognition for participating in the Banner Parade and contributing to the Rose Award and Jeremy Jackson Scholarship Fund. They were also recognized for being inducted in the 30/30 Membership Wall of Fame and the 50/50 Membership Wall of Fame for achieving their membership goals. In addition, ECHS FCCLA was recognized as the largest high school chapter in the state of Indiana with 136 members.
Brenda Osman, Ashley McConnell and Josie Bonilla, family and consumer sciences teachers, advise the ECHS chapter. Tammy Neltner, family and consumer sciences teacher, advises the SDMS chapter.
