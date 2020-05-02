St. Nicholas Catholic School, Sunman, "prepared throughout the school to utilize e-learning days for unexpected short-term closures," reveals principal Sherri Kirschner. "The situation we are in now could in no way have been planned for."
Second-grade teacher Jennifer Schutte reports, "To prepare my lessons, I first see what state standards I still need to teach or reteach and then weigh their importance. I 'teach' through Google Classroom by typing almost everything I would normally say in the classroom out and include videos to reinforce my lessons."
"A major challenge I have is the lack of internet at my house. I'm unable to be extra creative and sometimes just checking emails and assignments can be challenging and frustrating .... I'm pretty lucky with my class this year; all but one student has the internet at their house. The one who doesn't does her e-learning at her grandma's house during the day while her parents work, so it all worked out perfectly."
When looking over student work, "in a way, it is actually a little easier to grade assignments because I'm getting them all at different times as opposed to having a stack of papers to grade. K-2 is on a mastery scale, so we use exemplary, mastery, partial mastery and non-mastery, so on some assignments it is pretty easy."
Are the second-graders engaged and responsive while learning at home? "For the most part, they seem to be," the educator believes. "Of course, you are going to have a few where you have to make sure they are on track, but that is normal."
If they need help, "students can email me or message me through Google Classroom if they have a question. Parents can reach out to me, too, in different ways."
St. Nicholas teachers are supporting each other. "We have a group text going, texting individually and emailing one another. I know whatever I'm feeling or struggling with, I'm sure another colleague is, too, so it is nice to be able to communicate with them. We also have a Google Document going with our hits and misses so we can see what has worked for teachers and what hasn't."
Schutte emphasizes, "I love teaching and I love being in the classroom! I have learned that I never want to be an online teacher." Since she is away from the classroom, "I miss the randomness and goofiness several of my students brought to class. I miss the engagement and seeing the lightbulb moments."
Her message to her second-graders is "You guys are doing great, and keep up the good work! Don't forget to mark done on your assignments."
Kirschner adds, "We are very proud of our teachers and staff for all the dedication and care they have demonstrated in order to continue developing saints and scholars and offer a sense of normalcy for our students. We appreciate the families for supporting their child's educational efforts and we continue working with all our families to make this situation the best we can for all involved. We have been truly blessed with our St. Nicholas family."
