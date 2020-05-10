"I love to travel and I plan to study abroad in college and travel a lot after graduating from college. I even hope to live in a foreign country for a while," reveals Zak Hornberger.
Thinking back over the past four years, the East Central High School senior says, "Some of my fondest memories include the Winter Homecoming Dance that I DJ’d this year, talking with Mr. (Matt) Focke in the morning every day and playing a nonstop game of tag with my group of friends that has been going on since September."
"I really loved U.S. history with Mr. (Bill) Owen .... (He) always manages to keep the class very engaged throughout his lectures while also teaching his students valuable life lessons. Another class I very much enjoyed was digital design and Photoshop with Mr. Focke ... (who) is one of the most awesomely interesting people I’ve met in my life. He always shared stories from his life with his students while also teaching students how to use Photoshop, which has proven to be very useful for me."
"The teacher who has had perhaps the biggest influence on my education would probably have to be Mr. Owen. He has taught me how to really take a deeper look into things in life and have the ability to actually listen to people and think about what they’re saying."
The teen's advice for freshmen is "do not get in the habit of procrastinating. It will eventually cause you trouble one day either in school or even later in life. Try getting your work done ahead of time instead. It makes everything a lot less stressful."
How I see myself: I think some of my defining characteristics are my skills as a leader, sense of humor and ability to listen to other people. I also tend to be very stubborn and vulnerable to criticism. I’m very interested in all things entertainment, such as my love for movies, video games and music of all types.
My family: parents Dwayne and Becky Hornberger, Sunman, and sister Sydney Hornberger
Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic: It cancelled my spring break trip to Florida and has greatly disrupted my senior year and the experiences that come with that, such as prom and graduation.
Extracurriculars: My two favorite school activities would have to be the football games and the various dances EC has throughout the year. I love both of these because they really bring the students together and allow them to show their school spirit while expressing themselves to their classmates .... I have been in Student Council since freshman year as well as being in the National Honor Society. I also have participated in Senior Scholarship throughout this short school year.
What I'm proud of: My greatest high school accomplishments are being the highest-ranked boy in my class, maintaining my perfect attendance and DJ’ing the Winter Homecoming Dance.
My future: I plan to attend Indiana University Bloomington and double major in business at the Kelley School of Business as well as computer science. My professional goals are to start my own business and run it from anywhere. I want this for myself because I’ve always wanted to be my own boss and see how much I could achieve while running my own business. I want to be able to run it from anywhere because I wish to travel a lot when I’m out of college and I don’t want that to affect my career .... I chose this path because I think having my own business will be a great fit for me as I’m competitive and dedicated to do what I have to, to succeed.
Postsecondary awards: I received the Hudson and Holland Scholars Program Scholarship.
Working world: I have had a part-time job at Batesville Skyline since May 2018. I also have been working in HVAC with my dad at EDI Inc. in Cincinnati while Skyline has been closed due to the pandemic. I’ve learned that no matter what it is I’m currently doing at my job, I should make sure to do it the right way. I’m not a person that likes to be known as one to not do my work, so I always make sure to do whatever it is I’m told to do with my full effort.
Hobbies: playing video games, watching movies and hanging out with my friends
An issue of concern: the partisanship among American people and their inability to listen to people who might have opinions that differ from their own
