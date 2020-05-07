Samantha Engel, West Harrison, says, “I have always been concerned with the number of homeless people in our nation. After getting the chance to serve food to people downtown, I realized how many people in our country have absolutely nothing, and I think something needs to be done about this.”
The East Central High School senior plans on attending Indiana University Bloomington with the help of a Merit Scholarship and majoring in biology with a pre-occupational therapy track. “I hope to one day own my own pediatric occupational therapy practice …. I have always had a passion for working with kids and other people, and so after talking to an occupational therapist, I knew this occupation was the right fit for me.”
"Because of the pandemic, all of my extracurricular activities and plans were cancelled, and so many of the things I was looking forward to are not possible. Because of this, I have had more time to learn something new and spend extra time with my family," which includes her parents, Jenny and Chris Engel, and sister Katie, 16.
How I describe myself: I feel like I am an energetic, fun-loving, compassionate person.
Favorite hobbies: softball, tae kwon do, skiing, painting, photography, anything outside
Reminiscing about the last four years: Many of my best memories revolved around sporting events, especially our football games. My sophomore year our team won the state championship, so getting to be a part of that game was definitely a highlight for me.
Top of the list: My favorite class in high school was botany and zoology. I love learning about anything science related, and we had many exciting assignments, including a shark dissection .... My two favorite activities were the football games and prom. I always loved getting to see everyone at these events, and I enjoyed getting dressed up for the themes at the games and for the dance!
Other extracurricular activities: high school and club softball teams, National Honor Society, Miracle Night Committee, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, tae kwon do and Lifespring Christian Church youth group
Influential educator: My calculus teacher, Mrs. (Ann) Bovard, has had a huge impact on me during high school. Not only was she a great teacher, but she was also a great mentor who would help me out whenever I needed help with something going on in my life.
High school honors: I have been recognized as a Rising Star of Indiana and have been nominated for Indiana All-Stars. I have also received class awards, including statistics, botany and zoology and precalculus.
What I'm most proud of: My greatest accomplishment was making the varsity softball team all four years in high school because it was always something I had dreamed to do.
What I would do differently: I think if I could change something then I would've tried to be more outgoing during my underclassmen years.
Advice for freshmen: I would advise them to try to be themselves as early as they can so that people can really get to know them, and make friends with as many different types of people that you can! Also, taking those college classes in high school has taught me a ton and saved me quite a bit of money, so the hard work now will pay off later.
On the job: During high school, I worked at a greenhouse during the summer and as a children's ski instructor in the winter. I learned so much about working with kids while instructing, and it led to me realizing that I wanted to spend the rest of my life working with them.
Gratitude: I'm thankful for all of the people I've gotten to know and the experiences that I've been able to have and I can't wait to see where God leads me next in college!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.