Megan Caudy, West Harrison, describes herself as "outgoing and friendly toward others. I'm very goal-driven when is comes to my academics and athletics. I am very social and prefer to spend my time surrounded by family and friends."
"One of my favorite school activities was being a part of the student section. I loved supporting the football team every Friday night from the best student section in Indiana," reveals the East Central High School senior. "For home games, my friends and I would all get to the school a couple hours early to tailgate in the parking lot, roasting hot dogs and playing cornhole. Another activity I enjoyed being a part of was EC Dance Marathon. Two of my friends brought this charitable event back to EC last year, and it was a really fun way to end the school year. I got more involved with it this year, and was even head of the Promotions Committee."
"My fondest memories of high school include times spent with my friends or playing sports. Sports were a big part of my high school experience. Looking back, the memories that stand out the most are ... coming back from being down 2-0 to win sectionals in soccer my sophomore year and winning sectionals in basketball this year for the first time since 1992."
The St. Theresa Benedicta of the Cross Catholic Church, Bright, member plans on attending Indiana University to major in human biology on a premed track. "Both my mom and dad are physicians, so I have had a firsthand look into what it's like being a doctor. Their roles in our community have touched the lives of so many, and I want to have that same impact on others .... I would love to study abroad in college. I think that's a perfect time to see the world and gain new experiences. I'd also like to do student work abroad, helping establish sustainable medical facilities for countries in desperate need."
My family: parents Michael Caudy and Jill Tibbe; siblings Trevor Caudy, 23; Corryn Caudy, 21
Effects of COVID-19 pandemic: I had planned on enjoying my finals months of high school alongside my friends participating in celebratory senior activities. We were supposed to go to senior prom, plan senior skip day, attend senior Oscars and walk across the stage at graduation. Now I don't know if I'll get to have these experiences with my classmates. We've all tried to stay positive and stay connected through social media .... I'm concerned about the effect that e-learning will have on the younger students' educations. For me, having to finish my diploma requirements online hasn't been a huge setback. My school started using Chromebooks last year, and I do not require much additional help on my assignments. However, some schools don't have a form of e-learning to use during this time, or a large part of their student body doesn't have access to Wi-Fi. I worry about the students who are unable to complete their school year due to lack of resources, and how this will affect their education in the long run.
Postsecondary awards: Lilly Endowment Scholarship finalist, Indiana University's Provost Scholarship
Favorite courses: I liked business management because I had that class with all my friends and we got to operate the school's bookstore. It was fun being a part of a class that's not set in an actual classroom. I liked lifetime fitness because it was a class full of my friends. It was sort of an easy class to take senior year, and we just got to play organized games every day, which was fun.
Influential teacher: Looking back, I'd say Mr. (Bill) Owen had a strong impact on my high school education. I had him for both Advanced Placement U.S. history and AP Euro, but he taught me much more than just history. He taught me important life lessons that I believe most kids will graduate high school without ever learning. He also took a different approach to class lectures, which I really liked.
Words of wisdom: I would tell high school freshmen to get involved throughout their four years. Joining clubs and sports teams is the best way to figure out who you are and who you want to be. It's a great way to get outside your comfort zone and meet people you otherwise would've never crossed paths with.
