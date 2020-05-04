East Central High School senior Katherine “Katie” Doll reveals, “The COVID-19 pandemic affected some last-minute college visits that I was going to take. Those visits were going to help me make my final decision on a college. I’m also frustrated, as are most seniors, about missing out on our senior prom. I didn’t take prom too seriously last year, and I am regretting that now, more than ever.”
“As a senior in high school getting ready to head off to college, I guess I would say that one American issue that concerns me is the student debt crisis. Paying for college out of pocket is almost impossible for the average middle class family, and the idea of being thousands of dollars in debt is quite scary to say the least,” reports the daughter of Eric and Regina Doll, Sunman.
After high school, the young lady will pursue a degree in pharmacy at Butler University.
“I hope to graduate college with a Doctorate of Pharmacy. I have chosen this as my career path because I hope to be able to give back to my community in ways that matter most, as well as being able to comfortably support a family at some point in my life. I have always been pretty good at science, specifically chemistry, throughout high school. For one of my final projects last year, I was instructed to interview three or more people on something that I found to be interesting. For that project, I interviewed two pharmacists and one pharmacy student. Long story short, I fell in love with the stories that they had to offer. Now, a year later, I have been accepted into college for that exact same major!”
Top of the list: My all-time favorite memory in high school would have to be junior year homecoming. I was nominated for princess by the junior class. That night was one to remember! I had my hair done, and I was able to wear a really cute dress. I didn’t win the majority vote in the final round, but I was still able to celebrate the wonderful evening with all of my friends and family .... I have enjoyed all of my chemistry classes since sophomore year. The class is so entirely “hands-on,” which is how I most effectively learn .... My two favorite school activities have been being a part of East Central’s marching band and swim team. These two activities have taught me what true friendships are all about, as well as what it means to be truly committed to something.
Motivational educator: Mrs. (Ann) Bovard, my calculus teacher, has greatly influenced my education. Calculus was the first class that really pushed me past my willingness to learn, and she has always been there for me when I have needed it most. She has taught me to never give up on something that doesn’t come easy. As I will be pursuing my education, this lesson will definitely carry on with me through the years. I am grateful to have had someone there for me during my first real experience with a class that hasn’t come easy because we all know that there will be plenty of those.
What I’m proud of: My greatest high school accomplishment has basically been keeping a 4.2+ grade-point average while also being involved in extracurricular activities.
Words of wisdom for freshmen: Don’t take your high school years for granted! This is coming from a senior who did not get to finish school the way she had wanted to. Nothing in life is guaranteed, so make memories every second you are able to. You are only in high school once!
All about me: I would describe myself as very self-motivated, hardworking and introverted.
Siblings: Ellie, 16; Matthew, 14; and Michael, 14
Hobbies: I absolutely love to read books of all genres in my free time! I also enjoy crocheting and taking walks in the outdoors.
Working world: I currently have a part-time job working at the Batesville Kroger. I have learned a decent amount about myself in the short time that I have been there. For one, I am definitely not a morning person. But most importantly, I have been made aware of how hard our grocery store employees have worked, especially during the times right now. They put their lives at risk just because they know that it will help their community.
