Angela Schoenung, West Harrison, describes herself as "dependable, driven and adaptable."
"I would consider me continually stepping out of my comfort zone as my greatest high school accomplishment because I am normally a rather bashful person," reports the East Central High School senior. "Some of my fondest memories of high school involve laughing so hard to the point of tears during class and meeting so many new people."
"One of my favorite classes was piano/electric keyboard. Although I had been previously introduced to this instrument, I developed a greater interest toward it while in the class. Another favorite class of mine was advanced placement statistics. Prior to taking the class, I was unaware that the statistical chances of certain events occurring could even be calculated. It was a profoundly interesting course, and I am glad it was available for me to take."
The teen says, "A teacher that has greatly influenced my education is Mr. (Rick) Moorman. I have been in his class for the past three years for precalculus/trigonometry, AP statistics and a study hall. Although I value my education, I would not have described it as a relatively fun experience. In his classes, however, I have had a lot of fun with the people around me while still receiving a valuable education. Not only has he been an excellent teacher, but he has also helped me see that I want to strive to do things to the best of my ability as opposed to just doing what is necessary when it comes to school."
"My two favorite school activities are book club and Student Ambassadors. I loved being able to participate in book club because I often find myself wanting to talk to people about the books I have read. Not only was I able to do that, but I also received an abundance of book recommendations from the people I met. For Student Ambassadors, I was able to help plan freshman orientation and decorate the school with my friends over the summer. I enjoyed being able to help the incoming freshmen learn the ropes of high school and give them advice I wish I had received when I was a freshman."
Other extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Senior Scholarship Committee, Spanish Club, soccer and small group work at North Dearborn Elementary School. Since our school is closed due to COVID-19, I have been offering tutoring sessions for all students two days a week with some of my peers.
Words of wisdom: Some advice that I can give high school freshmen is don't be afraid to get involved. I regret not partaking in any clubs early on in high school. I have met so many people and made some great memories.
My future: My plans after high school are to attend Northern Kentucky University for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and to then obtain a registered nurse license .... After gaining experience as an RN, I would like to further my education and become a certified registered nurse anesthetist by obtaining a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree with a specialization in nurse anesthesia. I also hope to participate in medical mission trips once I have established my career. I have always known that I wanted to be involved in the medical field in some way. I decided I wanted to become a CRNA specifically because I have an interest in the mechanisms of anesthesia. I also like to help others, and I believe nursing is the ideal field to help me to achieve this goal.
Postsecondary awards: I received a merit-based scholarship from NKU. I was also accepted into their Honors College and Norse Nurse Scholar Program.
My family: parents Douglas and Kathryn Schoenung; sibling Walker, 20
Favorite hobbies: reading, running, playing tennis, practicing piano and spending time with friends and family.
Part-time job: I currently work at Gordman’s as a sales associate. While working there, I have learned how to step further out of my comfort zone and acquired new skills as a result. I have also met various types of people who each need to be approached in a different manner, so through that I improved my communication skills.
Change of plans: As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, I was unable to go on my trip to Canada, and I haven’t been able to hang out with my friends. Since my job is not considered an essential business, I have also been unable to work for the time being.
